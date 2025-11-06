Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Up to $2,000 in FanCash for TNF Raiders vs. Broncos
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 in FanCash for new users looking to bet on Thursday Night Football's Raiders vs. Broncos matchup. With Brock Bowers coming off a three-touchdown performance, this divisional clash presents excellent betting opportunities alongside one of the most generous sportsbook promos available.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Raiders vs. Broncos betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $200 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days, totaling a maximum of $2,000. You must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day, and if your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash within 72 hours.
For Thursday's Raiders vs. Broncos game, you could bet $200 on Denver to cover the spread. If your bet wins, you keep your winnings and can continue the promotion the next day. However, if your Broncos spread bet loses, Fanatics issues the full $200 stake as FanCash to use on future wagers.
Key terms for this offer include:
- You must make a minimum daily wager of $1 for 10 consecutive days.
- You can earn a maximum of $200 in FanCash per day.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- The odds of your wager must be -500 or longer to qualify.
- A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo
Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Thursday's Raiders vs. Broncos game requires just a few simple steps. Follow this process to activate your promotion before kickoff:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by providing your personal information and verifying your identity.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Apply the promotion in your bet slip before placing your first wager.
- Place a $1 minimum cash wager on any Raiders vs. Broncos market with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your stake within 72 hours.
- Repeat daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your $2,000 potential.
No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required to activate this offer. For more information about the platform's features and betting options, check out our complete Fanatics Sportsbook review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently offers ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers, in addition to the new-user welcome offer. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, parlay insurance options, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers frequently feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and seasonal campaigns tied to major sporting events throughout the year.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on Raiders vs. Broncos
Compare Broncos vs. Raiders TNF promos
Claim more great welcome bonuses from the top betting sites below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.