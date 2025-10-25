Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers up to $2,000 in FanCash for UFC 321
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 in FanCash for new users betting on UFC 321 this Saturday, Oct. 25. Tom Aspinall makes his first undisputed heavyweight title defense against Ciryl Gane after Jon Jones vacated the belt instead of unifying it. This welcome offer is among the top sportsbook promos available for the highly anticipated championship bout.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for UFC 321
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides up to $2,000 in FanCash through a unique 10-day offer structure. New customers must place a minimum $1 wager daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. Each losing bet receives FanCash equal to the losing amount, up to $200 per day.
For example, if you bet $150 on Tom Aspinall to win by knockout against Ciryl Gane and the fight goes to decision with Gane winning, you'll receive $150 in FanCash. Alternatively, if you wager $200 on the fight to go over 2.5 rounds and Aspinall wins in the first round, you'll get the maximum $200 daily FanCash. The key terms include:
- Your bet must have minimum odds of -500 or longer required.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- You can earn a maximum $200 in FanCash per day.
- A minimum $10 deposit is required.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for UFC 321
Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is straightforward and requires no promo code. Follow these steps to secure your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus before UFC 321:
- Register for a new account through the Fanatics Sportsbook app or website.
- Complete identity verification and make a minimum $10 deposit.
- Place your first $1+ wager on any UFC 321 market with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, you will receive FanCash equal to your stake within 72 hours.
- Repeat daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook review for additional insights into this platform's features and offerings.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly offers ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for existing customers beyond this welcome offer. Current users can find daily profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event promotions in the 'Promos' section of the Fanatics Sportsbook app. These rotating offers provide additional value for UFC betting and other major sporting events throughout the year.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.