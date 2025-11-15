Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers up to $2,000 in FanCash for UFC 322
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 in FanCash for new users betting on UFC 322, Saturday, Nov. 15. Former UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev will attempt to claim gold in a new weight class when he challenges Jack Della Maddalena, who won the welterweight title from Belal Muhammad in May at UFC 315. This exciting matchup presents the perfect opportunity to take advantage of one of the top sportsbook promos available.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for UFC 322
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo operates on a unique 10-day system that rewards losing wagers with FanCash. New customers must place a minimum $1 cash wager daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. Each daily wager must have minimum odds of -500 or longer to qualify for the promotion.
When you place a qualifying bet on UFC 322 and it loses, Fanatics Sportsbook will return your stake in FanCash up to $200 per day. For example, if you bet $150 on Islam Makhachev to win by submission and the fight ends differently, you'll receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours. However, if you bet on Jack Della Maddalena to win, and he wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive any FanCash for that day.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.
- Daily wager limit of $200 to maximize FanCash earnings.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Wagers must settle as losses to earn FanCash.
- No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code required.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo
Getting started with this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few simple steps before UFC 322 begins Saturday, Nov. 15.
- Click any link on this page to access the Fanatics Sportsbook website and download the mobile app.
- Register your account by providing your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your identity and activate your account through email authentication.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first qualifying bet of $1 or more on any UFC 322 market with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your stake within 72 hours, up to $200 per day.
- Repeat daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Beyond the new-user welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout the year. These bonuses include profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions that enhance your betting experience. Regular users can discover these additional opportunities by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application, where fresh offers are updated frequently.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on UFC 322
