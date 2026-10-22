Fanatics Sportsbook Promo SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 FanCash for NBA, NFL or the World Series

This week brings a loaded slate of sports action, and there's no better time to join Fanatics Sportsbook. New bettors can claim $350 in FanCash when they use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 on Oct. 22. Whether you're eyeing the Patriots-Bears Thursday night matchup, the World Series starting Friday, or any of the NBA games on the slate, this welcome offer gives you plenty of opportunities to bet on the action.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Week 7

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is straightforward and rewarding. You'll deposit at least $10, place a $20 wager at odds of negative 500 or longer, and unlock $50 in FanCash each day for seven consecutive days. That adds up to $350 total in bonus funds to use across all the sports happening this week.

Let's say you place your first $20 bet on the Patriots-Bears game Thursday at 8:15 PM ET. If your wager wins, you'll have your original winnings plus $50 in FanCash waiting for you the next day. If your bet doesn't land, you still earn that $50 in FanCash as part of the promotion. The key is returning daily to place qualifying bets and collect your daily bonus through the seven-day period.

Here are the important terms and conditions for this offer:

Available only to new users who don't already have a Fanatics account.

Use promo code SIBONUS350 during registration.

Minimum deposit of $10 required.

Place a $20 or greater bet at odds of negative 500 or longer within seven days of signing up.

Earn $50 in FanCash daily for seven days, totaling $350.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it's issued.

FanCash is non-withdrawable bonus credit.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY only.

When browsing sportsbook promos , you'll find that Fanatics' offer stands out for its daily structure. Rather than receiving all your bonus at once, you get consistent value throughout the week as you bet on the Patriots-Bears, NBA games, and World Series matchups.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for this week's games

Signing up for Fanatics Sportsbook and claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Thursday's action kicks off:

Visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create a new account. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place your first $20 or greater bet at odds of negative 500 or longer on any game this week, starting with Thursday's Patriots-Bears matchup. Return each day for the next seven days to place a qualifying bet and collect your $50 daily FanCash reward.

For a deeper dive into what Fanatics offers, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Explore additional promotions on Fanatics Sportsbook

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus and worked through the seven-day earning period, Fanatics continues rewarding its users with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly rolls out boosts, bonuses, and special offers tied to major sporting events throughout the year. You can find these promotions by opening the Fanatics Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promos section, where you'll discover the latest available offers for existing customers.

Whether you're betting on the remainder of Week 7 NFL action, the NBA games on Thursday and beyond, or the World Series matchup between Milwaukee and Tampa Bay, Fanatics keeps its promotion calendar fresh and exciting. Make it a habit to check the Promos tab regularly so you don't miss out on valuable opportunities to boost your bankroll.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.