Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Up to $100 in FanCash if Your Monday Night Football Bet Loses

Week 1 wraps up tonight at Soldier Field with Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears hosting Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings. Fanatics Sportsbook is hooking you up with one of the best MNF sportsbook promos around.

You can get up to $100 back in FanCash with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo if your MNF wager doesn’t hit.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for MNF

Keep these important Fanatics Sportsbook promo details in mind:

You must be a brand-new Fanatics Sportsbook user and over 21 years old.

  • A deposit of at least $10 is needed to qualify.
  • Your very first wager activates the promotion.
  • If that bet loses, Fanatics will return your stake in FanCash, up to $100.
  • All FanCash must be redeemed by Oct. 31, 2025.

Additional welcome offers from Fanatics Sportsbook:

  • Bet $50, get $250 in FanCash.
  • Earn up to $1,000 in FanCash over 10 days (all states except MI, NJ, NY, PA, WV).
  • Up to $25 in FanCash or a 100% profit boost token for five days (NY only)

Start the NFL season strong with a Fanatics Sportsbook promotion. If your opening bet doesn’t hit, you’ll get up to $100 back in FanCash, which can be used on bonus bets, Fanatics merchandise, and more.

Disclaimer: New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

H2: Fanatics Sportsbook offers throughout the year

Fanatics Sportsbook promos for existing players:

  • FanCash Drops: Join the weekly FanCash Bonanza every Friday for a chance to earn FanCash, which can be used on bonus bets or Fanatics merchandise.
  • Odds Boosts: Enjoy boosted odds on select NFL games, plus NBA, MLB, and NHL contests.
  • Personalized Offers: Visit the Discover tab in the Fanatics Sportsbook app to access tailored promotions made just for you.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

Getting started takes just a few steps:

  1. Sign up: Open a Fanatics Sportsbook account and provide your personal information.
  2. Make a deposit: Add $10 or more using PayPal, Apple Pay, or a debit or credit card.
  3. Place your first wager: Bet on any Monday Night Football market.
  4. Claim your bonus: If that first bet doesn’t win, Fanatics will refund your stake in FanCash, up to $100. FanCash must be redeemed by Oct. 31, 2025.

Learn more with our full Fanatics Sportsbook review.

Compare online sportsbook promos

Here are some more great welcome offers for sports bettors to enjoy:

Fanatics Sportsbook

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Get up to $100 back in FanCash if your football bet loses 

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket

Up to $1,500 in bonus bets 

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$100 in FanCash

8 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$10

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$1

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

Before Oct. 31, 2025

7 days

7 days

7 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

