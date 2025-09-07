SI

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Up to $100 in FanCash if Your Sunday Night Football Bet Loses

Brian Giuffra

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code can unlock $100 in FanCash.
The first Sunday Night Football game of the season goes down tonight, and Fanatics Sportsbook has you covered with one of the best SNF sportsbook promos going.

New Fanatics bettors can get up to $100 back in FanCash if their SNF wager doesn’t hit.

Get up to $100 back in FanCash with Fanatics Sportsbook - CLAIM NOW  

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for SNF

Key points of the Fanatics Sportsbook offer:

  • This promo is available exclusively to new Fanatics Sportsbook customers aged 21+.
  • A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate.
  • Your first bet triggers the promotion.
  • If that initial wager doesn’t win, Fanatics refunds your stake in FanCash, up to $100.
  • FanCash must be used by Oct. 31, 2025, before it expires.

Additional welcome offers from Fanatics Sportsbook:

  • Bet $50, get $250 in FanCash.
  • Earn up to $1,000 in FanCash over 10 days (all states except MI, NJ, NY, PA, WV).
  • Up to $25 in FanCash or a 100% profit boost token for five days (NY only)

Kick off the NFL season with a great Fanatics Sportsbook promo. If your first wager doesn’t win, you can receive up to $100 in FanCash, redeemable for bonus bets, Fanatics gear, and other rewards.

Disclaimer: New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Fanatics Sportsbook offers for everyone

Fanatics Sportsbook promos for existing players:

  • FanCash Drops: Join the weekly FanCash Bonanza every Friday for a chance to earn FanCash, which can be used on bonus bets or Fanatics merchandise.
  • Odds Boosts: Enjoy boosted odds on select NFL games, plus NBA, MLB, and NHL contests.
  • Personalized Offers: Visit the Discover tab in the Fanatics Sportsbook app to access tailored promotions made just for you.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

Getting started is quick and easy:

  1. Register: Create a new Fanatics Sportsbook account and enter your personal details.
  2. Deposit funds: Add at least $10 via PayPal, Apple Pay, debit cards, or credit cards.
  3. Place your first bet: Place a wager on any SNF market.
  4. Receive your bonus: If your opening bet loses, Fanatics will return your stake in FanCash, up to $100. FanCash must be used by Oct. 31, 2025.

For an in-depth look, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review.

Fanatics Sportsbook

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Get up to $100 back in FanCash if your football bet loses 

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket

Up to $1,500 in bonus bets 

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$100 in FanCash

12 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$10

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$1

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

Before Oct. 31, 2025

7 days

7 days

7 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

