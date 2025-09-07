Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Up to $100 in FanCash if Your Sunday Night Football Bet Loses
The first Sunday Night Football game of the season goes down tonight, and Fanatics Sportsbook has you covered with one of the best SNF sportsbook promos going.
New Fanatics bettors can get up to $100 back in FanCash if their SNF wager doesn’t hit.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for SNF
Key points of the Fanatics Sportsbook offer:
- This promo is available exclusively to new Fanatics Sportsbook customers aged 21+.
- A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate.
- Your first bet triggers the promotion.
- If that initial wager doesn’t win, Fanatics refunds your stake in FanCash, up to $100.
- FanCash must be used by Oct. 31, 2025, before it expires.
Additional welcome offers from Fanatics Sportsbook:
- Bet $50, get $250 in FanCash.
- Earn up to $1,000 in FanCash over 10 days (all states except MI, NJ, NY, PA, WV).
- Up to $25 in FanCash or a 100% profit boost token for five days (NY only)
Kick off the NFL season with a great Fanatics Sportsbook promo. If your first wager doesn’t win, you can receive up to $100 in FanCash, redeemable for bonus bets, Fanatics gear, and other rewards.
Disclaimer: New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
Fanatics Sportsbook offers for everyone
Fanatics Sportsbook promos for existing players:
- FanCash Drops: Join the weekly FanCash Bonanza every Friday for a chance to earn FanCash, which can be used on bonus bets or Fanatics merchandise.
- Odds Boosts: Enjoy boosted odds on select NFL games, plus NBA, MLB, and NHL contests.
- Personalized Offers: Visit the Discover tab in the Fanatics Sportsbook app to access tailored promotions made just for you.
How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo
Getting started is quick and easy:
- Register: Create a new Fanatics Sportsbook account and enter your personal details.
- Deposit funds: Add at least $10 via PayPal, Apple Pay, debit cards, or credit cards.
- Place your first bet: Place a wager on any SNF market.
- Receive your bonus: If your opening bet loses, Fanatics will return your stake in FanCash, up to $100. FanCash must be used by Oct. 31, 2025.
For an in-depth look, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.