Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Use Code SIBONUS to Start Claiming $1K FanCash on Lion vs Bills Tonight

Thursday night brings primetime football to Buffalo as the Detroit Lions travel to Highmark Stadium to face the Josh Allen-led Bills. New bettors can take advantage of up to $1,000 in FanCash available through the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on Sept. 17. This welcome offer gives you multiple opportunities to build your bankroll while watching one of the week's most exciting matchups.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Lions vs Bills

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to earn up to $100 in FanCash per day for their first 10 days on the platform. Here's how it works: place a wager of at least $1 on any sports market with odds of -500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100. If your bet wins, you keep your winnings and can continue betting throughout the week.

Consider this scenario for the Lions vs Bills matchup: you place a $50 bet on the Lions to cover the spread at -110 odds. If Detroit wins, you pocket your profit and can use it for future wagers. If the Lions fall short, Fanatics credits $50 in FanCash to your account, which you can use on another market during the game or any other sporting event. Over 10 days, this structure allows you to accumulate up to $1,000 in bonus funds.

Key terms and conditions for this sportsbook promos offer include:

Available to new users only in select states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minimum -500 odds.

Earn up to $100 in FanCash per day for 10 consecutive days.

FanCash bonus funds expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

The Lions and Bills played one of the highest-scoring games of the 2024 season, with Buffalo winning 48-42. Allen threw for four touchdowns and 430 yards in that matchup, showcasing the explosive offensive firepower you'll witness Thursday night. This game presents an ideal opportunity to test your betting strategy with the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo while watching elite quarterback play and dynamic offensive schemes.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Thursday Night Football

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to begin betting on Lions vs Bills:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Create a new account by providing your personal information and verifying your identity with a government-issued ID. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any market with -500 odds or longer during Thursday's Lions vs Bills game. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash credited to your account within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to accumulate up to $1,000 in total bonus funds. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any bonus funds.

For a comprehensive look at all Fanatics Sportsbook features and functionality, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional promotions available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Beyond the welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing users throughout the year. These ongoing bonuses give you additional ways to maximize your betting value on games like Lions vs Bills and beyond. You can discover these promotions by navigating to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where you'll find updated offers tailored to current sporting events and your betting preferences.

The platform consistently updates its promotional calendar to keep things fresh for loyal bettors. Whether you're looking for parlay boosts, profit increases on specific markets, or deposit matches, Fanatics ensures there's always something available to enhance your Thursday night experience and throughout the NFL season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.