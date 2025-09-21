SI

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets if You Win for NFL Week 3

New users can use the FanDuel promo code for the NFL Week 3 slate of games. Bet $5 to get $300 in bonus bets with a winning wager.
We’ve now reached Sunday in Week 3 of the NFL season, making it a perfect time for new users to claim the latest FanDuel promo code offer to unlock a $300 bonus. Just bet $5 in one of our sportsbook promos, and if you win, you’ll get $300 in your account.

FanDuel promo code details

Before jumping into NFL Week 3 with FanDuel, it’s important to understand how the welcome offer works. This bonus is designed to be simple and approachable, especially for new bettors, but knowing the details ahead of time ensures you don’t miss out on the $300 in bonus bets that’s up for grabs.

  • Make a minimum first deposit of $5.
  • Place a $5 wager on any sports market.
  • You will receive $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins.
  • The bonus will be awarded within 72 hours of your winning bet settling.
  • Bonus bets do not need to be used in a single wager.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.
  • No FanDuel promo code is required.

Place your bet on the shortest odds possible. The offer has no minimum odds requirement, so this approach gives you the best chance at your $300 bonus.

This offer is for new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY. The bonus is also available in Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, but not in Ontario, Canada.

More Incredible FanDuel offers for all users

Check out a selection of FanDuel's promotions section to see what kind of boosts and contests they have going on today. Here are some other offers you could find:

  • NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t return, your wager is still treated as a winner.
  • NFL Play YourWay: You can adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you won’t find elsewhere.

How to get your $300 FanDuel bonus

Get started with FanDuel in time for NFL Week 3. Here's how to claim your bonus:

  1. Create a new account: Tap on the link on this page, and it will direct you to the FanDuel Sportsbook sign-up. No promo code is required during registration.
  2. Deposit money: Top up your account with a minimum of $5 to activate the offer.
  3. Place your initial wager: Wager at least $5 on any NFL Week 3 game.
  4. Receive your bonus: You will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your first wager is successful.

NFL betting promos compared

Make sure to check out other welcome offers for Week 3 of the NFL season. New players can unlock welcome offers from sportsbooks like DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket

Up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

8 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

7 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Brian Giuffra
BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

