The FanDuel promo code offer gives new users up to $200 in bonus bets with a $5 daily wager, and no code is needed. Bet on Bucks vs. Heat as Giannis Antetokounmpo faces his old team. These sportsbook promos are live as of Wednesday, Nov. 18.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Bucks vs. Heat

The current FanDuel promo code offer is simple, and no FanDuel promo code is required to claim it. New users who wager $5 or more on four consecutive days trigger a $50 bonus bet each day, for up to $200 in total. Wednesday's Bucks vs. Heat game at 7:00 PM ET is a strong fit for Day 1 of the FanDuel sign-up bonus.

The game carries plenty of drama. Antetokounmpo, who led Milwaukee to the 2021 title and won two MVP Awards in Bucks green, now suits up for Miami. He leads the Heat with 28.3 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game and has 11 double-doubles in 14 games. The Bucks arrive on a 10-game losing streak with a 1-13 record, while Miami has gone 8-2 since an 0-4 start. Bam Adebayo is probable with right hip tightness, so check his status before you bet.

Here is how the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer plays out with a $5 wager on this game:

If your $5 bet on Bucks vs. Heat wins, you collect your winnings, and FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling.

If your $5 bet on Bucks vs. Heat loses, you still receive the $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling.

Repeat the $5 wager on each of the next three consecutive days to earn a $50 bonus bet each day. If you skip a day, the bonus for that day is voided.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

Your qualifying wager cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and it cannot be cashed out.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, and the bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer rewards you whether your first pick wins or loses. Many FanDuel promo codes require a code entry, but this one does not, which makes sign-up quick. Back Miami on the moneyline, take a side on the spread, or pick the total, since the qualifying wager can go on any betting market.

Bucks vs. Heat odds on FanDuel

Here are the current FanDuel odds for Milwaukee at Miami, set for 7:00 PM ET:

Moneyline: Milwaukee +530, Miami -752.

Spread: Miami -12.5.

Total: 236.5.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for Bucks vs. Heat

Follow these steps to lock in your FanDuel promo code offer before tipoff in Miami.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account. Verify your identity and make an initial deposit of at least $5. Open the Bucks vs. Heat game page and choose your market, such as the moneyline, spread or total. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the game. Wait for your bet to settle. Win or lose, FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Place a $5 wager on each of the next three consecutive days to earn the remaining bonus bets. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance.

Want a closer look at the platform before you sign up? Read our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome offer is not the only way to add value at FanDuel. The sportsbook regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers across the NBA, NFL, college sports and more.

Open the Promotions section in the FanDuel Sportsbook app to see what is live before each game. Checking it often helps you catch new offers before they expire, whether you are betting on Antetokounmpo's return or the next big matchup.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.