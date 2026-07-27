FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on MLB Monday and Get a Bet Reset Token

No FanDuel promo code is required to take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users who sign up by July 27 can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets by wagering $5 per day across five consecutive days, starting with Monday's loaded 12-game MLB slate.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for MLB Monday

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward: wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days and receive a bet reset token for each qualifying day. Each token lets you place a bet between $1 and $200, and if that bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake in bonus bets — up to $200 per day.

Monday's MLB slate is a strong starting point for Day 1. With 12 games on the board, there is no shortage of options. Consider targeting Phillies-Marlins, where Philadelphia looks to stay sharp against a struggling Miami club, or Braves-Mets for a rivalry angle with some real stakes attached.

Here is how the token works in practice using Monday's games:

You place a $5 wager on Yankees-White Sox to kick off your five-day streak.

You receive a bet reset token and use it to place a $100 bet on Cubs-Cardinals.

If that $100 bet wins, you keep the winnings. If it loses, FanDuel returns $100 in bonus bets to your account.

Repeat that process each day for five days and you can earn up to $200 in bonus bets per day, totaling up to $1,000 across the full promotion. The late window on Monday also offers Astros-Angels and Brewers-Giants, giving you plenty of markets to choose from when placing your first qualifying wager.

A few key terms to keep in mind before claiming the FanDuel sign-up bonus:

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the offer.

You must wager $5 on any market each day for five consecutive days.

Each daily bet reset token covers bets between $1 and $200.

Bonus bets are returned only on losing token bets, up to $200 per day.

Bonus funds appear within 72 hours of bet settlement and require a one-time playthrough to withdraw.

No FanDuel promo codes are needed at registration.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for MLB Monday

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Monday's first pitch:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account by clicking our sign-up link. Have your date of birth and mailing and email address ready. No FanDuel promo codes are needed during registration. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, which is required to claim your daily bonus bets. Deposit at least $5 into your new account to activate the welcome offer. Place a $5 wager on any MLB market on Monday — Phillies-Marlins, Astros-Angels, or any of the 12 games on the board all qualify. Receive your Day 1 bet reset token and use it to place a bet between $1 and $200 on any available market. Repeat Steps 4 and 5 each day for four more consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 in total bonus bets. Withdraw any winnings after completing the one-time playthrough requirement.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers for existing users

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what FanDuel Sportsbook brings to the table. Existing users regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and sport-specific promotions waiting in the app throughout the week. The best place to track them is the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently as new events approach. Whether it is a big MLB series or a WNBA matchup later in the week, there is usually something worth checking before you place your next bet.

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