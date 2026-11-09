FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on Monday Night Football or the NBA to Start Earning $200 Bonus Bets

New bettors can earn up to $200 in bonus bets with a FanDuel promo code offer available on Nov. 9 when placing wagers on Monday Night Football and the eight-game NBA slate. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome bonus. Check out sportsbook promos for additional offers across the industry.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Monday Night Football and NBA games

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer allows new customers to earn up to $200 in bonus bets by placing qualifying wagers over four consecutive days. You'll receive $50 in bonus bets for each day you place a $5 qualifying wager, starting with Monday's slate of games. If your first bet on the Bills-Vikings matchup or any NBA game loses, you'll still earn the $50 bonus bets within 72 hours. If your bet wins, you'll collect your winnings plus the $50 bonus bets, giving you extra funds to use on subsequent days.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of your wager settling, regardless of the outcome.

Repeat this process for three additional consecutive days to maximize the $200 bonus.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

Monday's action features Buffalo visiting Minnesota at 8:15 PM ET for a Week 9 Monday Night Football showdown between two 6-1 division leaders. The Bills arrive fresh off a dominant 36-10 victory over Baltimore, while the Vikings look to bounce back from their first loss, a 19-15 defeat at Detroit. With Carson Wentz starting for Minnesota due to Kyler Murray's hamstring strain, the Vikings will lean heavily on Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson in the passing game. Buffalo's Josh Allen and James Cook present multiple offensive threats, with Cook carrying 707 rushing yards and Allen adding nine rushing touchdowns through nine games.

The eight-game NBA slate includes Denver at Houston at 8:30 PM ET, with Houston seeking to end a two-game losing streak. Denver has won four of its past five games, though availability questions loom with all five starters and DeMar DeRozan listed as questionable. Nikola Jokic is managing a right elbow sprain while Jamal Murray deals with a left shin contusion. Additional matchups include Los Angeles at Atlanta, Washington at Detroit, and Cleveland at Charlotte, all at 7 PM ET. Memphis visits Toronto at 7:30 PM ET, followed by Indiana at Dallas at 8 PM ET. The late window features San Antonio at Phoenix at 9 PM ET and New Orleans at Golden State at 10 PM ET.

Current FanDuel odds for Bills vs. Vikings:

Moneyline: Buffalo Bills -171, Minnesota Vikings +144

Spread: Buffalo -3

Total: 44.5 points

Odds are subject to change at any time.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for Monday Night Football and NBA betting

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Monday's games with your bonus bets.

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum deposit of $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the available betting markets for the Bills-Vikings game or any NBA matchup on Monday. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on your chosen market. Once your bet settles, FanDuel will issue $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Repeat steps 4-6 for three additional consecutive days to earn the full $200 bonus. Use your bonus bets on any eligible wager before they expire in seven days.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for players who have already claimed the welcome offer. Existing customers can find daily bonuses, profit boosts, and special event promotions by checking the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These offers change frequently and cover a wide range of sports, so it's worth checking back regularly to maximize your betting value throughout the season.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.