FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on Texans vs. Buccaneers and Get $300 in Bonus Bets
If you’re after a FanDuel promo code for some betting action as the Bucs jet to Houston to face the Texans in an epic Monday night showdown, you don’t need one. FanDuel’s ‘Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win’ offer requires no promo codes; just sign up and wager $5 on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans game.
FanDuel’s new customer bonus gives other sportsbook promos a run for their money, offering seamless registration and friendly bonus terms. You only get the FanDuel promo if your first wager wins, and the bonus bets expire if unused in seven days.
Your guide to the FanDuel promo code for Buccaneers-Texans
All new FanDuel customers betting on Monday Night Football qualify for the ‘Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win’ offer this week. Claiming the bonus is a simple four-step process and doesn’t involve a FanDuel promo code at all: get the app, register, deposit at least $5, and wager your initial deposit on the Buccaneers at Texans game. You’ll get your $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the bets settling, provided the bet wins.
As expected, the FanDuel Monday Night promo comes with some unique terms and conditions. For starters, you don’t get the bonus bets with your winnings when you wager them on a bet and win; you can only withdraw any accrued profits. Also, the bonus bets come with a 1x wagering requirement, allowing you to cash out your winnings directly from bonus bet wagers.
Here are crucial terms to note when claiming the FanDuel welcome offer for the Buccaneers-Texans game on Monday:
- Sign up from our exclusive FanDuel link to activate your bonus bets for Monday Night Football.
- The promo is exclusive to customers aged 21 or older in a state where FanDuel Sportsbook is available.
- Deposit and wager at least $5 on the Buccaneers at Texans game or any other supported sports event.
- You only unlock the $300 in bonus bets if your initial wager wins.
- FanDuel bonus bets are valid for seven days.
Claiming the FanDuel promo for new NFL bettors requires a win on your initial wager. Therefore, considering there are no minimum odds requirements, shorter odds work better for your initial bet despite the smaller potential payout.
Your FanDuel bonus bets don’t come as a lump sum; you can choose exactly how much to wager on a specific bet, and the balance will remain available in your account.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Alternative FanDuel offers for Monday Night Football
FanDuel offers some extra bonuses to bet on Monday Night Football. Here are some options you can use tonight:
- NFL 30% Profit Boost: Get two NFL profit boost tokens to use on the Monday Night Football games.
- NFL Bet Protect: Place a pre-live player prop wager, and if your player leaves the game in the first quarter and doesn't return, your stake will be refunded in bonus bets.
How to claim the FanDuel promo code for Monday Night Football
Follow these steps to collect the FanDuel sign-up offer:
- Register: Follow our link to open FanDuel and download the appropriate mobile app. Follow the prompts to register.
- Deposit: Fund your account with $5 or more.
- Wager $5 or more: Place any $5 bet on the Buccaneers at Texans game, or on any other sports betting market on FanDuel.
- Claim the bonus: FanDuel will credit your account with $300 bonus bets if your initial wager wins.
Make sure to check out our FanDuel review to learn more about promotions, user experience, and more.
How the FanDuel promo code compares to the competition
Sports bettors in the US get a handful of options for betting on the NFL. Here’s how some of our top picks compare to FanDuel’s welcome offer.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1550
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.