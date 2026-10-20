FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on the NBA Tip-Off Games Today, Get Up to $350 Over 7 Days

FanDuel promo code offer gives new users up to $350 in bonus bets to use on NBA Tip Off. The tripleheader on Tuesday features the Celtics at the Pistons, the 76ers at the Knicks, and the Thunder at the Spurs. With sportsbook promos available on Oct. 20, now is the perfect time to sign up and start betting on the NBA season opener.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for seven consecutive days to get up to $350 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NBA Tip Off

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to claim. Instead, new customers simply need to make a qualifying deposit and place their first wager to unlock bonus bets. Here's how the offer breaks down:

Make a minimum $5 deposit to your new FanDuel account.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, including NBA Tip Off games.

Receive $50 in bonus bets whether your initial bet wins or loses.

Repeat this process for five consecutive days to earn up to $350 in total bonus bets.

Let's say you place a $5 bet on the Celtics-Pistons matchup at 3 PM ET. If your bet wins, you'll collect your winnings plus receive $50 in bonus bets to use on the 76ers-Knicks game at 7 PM ET. If your bet loses, you still get the $50 in bonus bets, so you can continue betting on the Thunder-Spurs matchup at 9:30 PM ET without interruption.

Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days from the date you receive them. Keep in mind that the bonus bet stake itself is not returned in your winnings, but any profits from winning bets using bonus funds become withdrawable cash. This FanDuel sign-up bonus is designed to give you multiple opportunities to bet on NBA action throughout the week.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for NBA Tip Off

Follow these steps to claim your bonus bets and start betting on the NBA season opener.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app or visit the website and create a new account. Verify your identity and complete the registration process. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Browse the NBA Tip Off betting markets and place a $5 qualifying wager on any game or prop. Receive your first $50 in bonus bets immediately after your bet settles, regardless of the outcome. Repeat steps four and five for the next four days to maximize your total bonus bets up to $350.

For more details on FanDuel's features and betting options, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers

FanDuel regularly rolls out bonus opportunities and promotional boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. These ongoing promotions include parlay boosts, profit boosts, and daily specials that can enhance your betting experience. To discover what bonuses are currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and check the Promotions tab for the latest deals tailored to your interests.

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