FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on Thursday Night Football, Start Claiming $200 Bonus Bets

New bettors can claim up to $200 in bonus bets on Thursday, Nov. 5, when they sign up with FanDuel. This welcome offer lets you wager on Jacksonville's visit to Baltimore in a matchup that features two teams heading in opposite directions. Check out other sportsbook promos available this week, but this FanDuel promo code offer stands out for its flexibility and value.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Thursday Night Football

No FanDuel promo code is required to unlock this welcome bonus. Instead, you'll earn $50 in bonus bets each day for four consecutive days by placing qualifying wagers of at least $5. The Jacksonville-Baltimore game on Thursday serves as your first opportunity to trigger the initial $50 bonus bet.

Here's how the FanDuel sign-up bonus works in practice: Place a $5 wager on any market for the Jaguars-Ravens matchup, and whether your bet wins or loses, FanDuel credits $50 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours. Repeat this process for three more consecutive days to maximize your total bonus to $200. If you skip a day during the promotional period, you forfeit the bonus for that day.

Key terms to remember include the following:

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued.

Your qualifying wager must be at least $5 and cannot use bonus funds, profit boosts, or be cashed out.

The bonus bet stake itself is not returned in any winnings.

You must place a new $5 qualifying wager each day to earn the daily $50 bonus bet.

When you use your bonus bets on Jacksonville-Baltimore or other Thursday Night Football markets, remember that only the profit portion is withdrawable. For example, if you place a $50 bonus bet on the Jaguars to win and the bet hits, you keep the winnings but not the $50 bonus stake. This FanDuel promo code new-user offer gives you multiple chances to build your bankroll across four consecutive days of betting.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel bonus for Jacksonville vs. Baltimore

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Thursday Night Football with your welcome bonus:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using your preferred banking method. Place a $5 qualifying wager on any market for the Jacksonville-Baltimore game on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET. FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after your wager settles. Repeat steps 3 and 4 for the next three consecutive days to earn up to $200 total in bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on additional Thursday Night Football markets or other FanDuel betting options.

For more details on FanDuel's features and betting options, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional promotions and boosts available on FanDuel

FanDuel regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the week. You can find these promotions by navigating to the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where you'll discover profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific offers. These ongoing FanDuel promo codes complement your welcome bonus and give you extra value on future wagers. Check back frequently to maximize your betting opportunities on upcoming games and events.

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