FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on Tonight's Season-Opening NBA Slate, Earn Up To $350

New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets on Oct. 21 when they sign up for FanDuel. The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to activate, and you can use your bonus bets across any of the 11 NBA games on opening night. Check out other sportsbook promos to compare welcome offers before you settle on your sportsbook.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for seven consecutive days to get up to $350 in bonus bets.



How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for NBA Opening Night

The FanDuel promo code offer lets you earn $50 in bonus bets each day for five consecutive days. You'll need to place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market each day to trigger your daily bonus. Whether your bet on the Timberwolves-Heat matchup at 7:30 PM ET wins or loses, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets the next day.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses.

Repeat this process for five consecutive days to maximize the offer.

Your bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

If you place a $5 bet on the Warriors-Lakers game at 10 PM ET and win, you'll get your winnings plus a $50 bonus bet to use on another game. If that same bet loses, you still receive the $50 bonus bet to apply toward any other NBA matchup. You can repeat this daily process through day five to accumulate up to $350 in total bonus bets.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for opening night

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on NBA Opening Night:

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Browse the NBA games scheduled for Oct. 21 and place a $5 wager on any market. Receive $50 in bonus bets regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. Repeat steps four and five for the next four days to earn up to $350 in bonus bets.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses

FanDuel regularly rolls out additional bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the season. You can find these promotions by opening the FanDuel Sportsbook app and checking the Promotions tab, where you'll discover daily odds boosts, parlay specials, and other limited-time offers. Existing users should routinely check this section to take advantage of new FanDuel promo codes and enhanced payouts on popular NBA matchups.

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