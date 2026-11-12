FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on Washington vs. New York TNF, Get Up to $200 Over 4 Days

Looking for the best FanDuel promo code offer for Thursday Night Football? New users can claim up to $200 in bonus bets by betting on Washington vs. New York. This is one of the top sportsbook promos available as of Thursday, Nov. 12.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Washington vs. New York

The FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for new users is simple, and no FanDuel promo code is required . You earn a $50 bonus bet each day for four consecutive days by wagering at least $5 daily. Tonight's Washington vs. New York game at MetLife Stadium can serve as your Day 1 wager.

I like this FanDuel sign-up bonus because it rewards you whether your first bet wins or loses. Place a $5 bet on the game, and FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after your wager settles. Keep betting each day to unlock the full $200 in bonus bets.

Here are the key terms for this FanDuel promo code new-user offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, such as the Washington vs. New York moneyline, spread or total.

FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling, whether it wins or loses.

Repeat the $5 daily wager for the following three consecutive days to unlock the full offer. If you skip a day, the bonus for that day is voided.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

Your qualifying wager cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and it cannot be cashed out.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, and the bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

Here is how it plays out with tonight's game. Say you bet $5 on New York at -134 and the Giants win. You collect your winnings on the bet, and FanDuel still issues your $50 bonus bet within 72 hours. If Washington wins instead, you lose your $5 stake, but the $50 bonus bet still lands in your account.

The matchup gives bettors plenty to consider. New York leads the NFC East at 5-2-1 and carries a 6-2 record against the spread, while Washington enters at 2-5-1 with a 4-4 mark. The teams tied 27-27 on Oct. 11, so the rematch carries real weight in the division race. Many FanDuel promo codes tie to big games, but few offer a rivalry with this much recent history.

Several storylines could shape your pick. J.J. McCarthy is expected to make his first home start for New York despite a right hip injury, and Malik Nabers remains his top target. Cam Skattebo returns to a New York backfield that managed just 51 rushing yards last week, and he faces a Washington run defense ranked 12th. Washington's pass defense ranks third-worst in the league, which puts Nabers in a favorable spot.

Jayden Daniels enters with seven touchdown passes and no interceptions in 180 attempts, and Stefon Diggs needs one touchdown catch to reach 80 for his career. Washington won four straight meetings before October's tie and has not lost to New York since November 2023.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Washington vs. New York odds at FanDuel

Here are the current FanDuel odds for Thursday's game, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET:

Moneyline: Washington +114, New York -134.

Spread: New York -1.5.

Total: 41.5.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for Washington vs. New York

Follow these steps to claim your bonus bets and place your Day 1 wager on tonight's game.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and tap to create your new account. Verify your identity and complete the registration process. Go to the Cashier section, choose your preferred banking option and deposit at least $5. Find Washington vs. New York in the NFL section and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market. Wait for your bet to settle. FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours, win or lose. Place a $5 wager on each of the next three consecutive days to unlock up to $200 in bonus bets total. Use your bonus bets within seven days (168 hours) of issuance.

Want a closer look at the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full FanDuel review for more on its app, markets and features.

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users

The fun does not stop after the welcome offer. FanDuel regularly rolls out odds boosts, bonus bets and other perks for current customers across the NFL season and beyond.

To find them, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and tap the Promotions section. Check back often, since new deals pop up around marquee games like Thursday Night Football, and these FanDuel promo codes and offers can add extra value to your weekly betting routine.

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