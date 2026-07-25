FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on Yankees vs. Phillies, Get a Bet Reset Token Worth Up to $200

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on Yankees vs. Phillies action this July 25. New users can claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets across five days of wagering, with your first bet reset token available the moment you place a $5 wager on tonight's game. Check out more sportsbook promos to see how FanDuel stacks up.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Yankees vs. Phillies

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome offer. The process is straightforward: deposit at least $5, place a $5 wager on any market each day for five consecutive days, and earn a bet reset token for each day you complete a qualifying wager. Your first token is unlocked the moment you bet on Saturday's Yankees-Phillies matchup at Citizens Bank Park.

Here is how the bet reset token works in practice:

Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token on any market, including Yankees vs. Phillies.

If your bet wins, you keep the winnings just like any standard wager.

If your bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake, up to $200, in bonus bets.

Repeat the process each day for five consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 in total bonus bets.

Bonus bets are credited within 72 hours of settlement and require a one-time playthrough before withdrawal.

To put it in concrete terms: say you use your Day 1 token to bet $150 on the Yankees to win tonight and Ryan Weathers gets knocked around early by Bryce Harper and the Phillies lineup. If that bet loses, you get $150 back in bonus bets. If Weathers locks in and New York pulls out the win, you collect your winnings as normal. Either way, the FanDuel sign-up bonus gives you a safety net on that first token wager.

Keep in mind that this FanDuel promo code new-user offer is only available to first-time FanDuel Sportsbook customers. The $5 daily wager requirement must be met on five consecutive days to earn all five tokens, and FanDuel promo codes are not needed at any point during registration or deposit. The full value of the offer is built into the account setup process automatically.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Yankees vs. Phillies

Signing up and placing your first wager on tonight's game takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account by clicking our link. Have your date of birth, mailing address, and email address ready. FanDuel operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C., so confirm your state is eligible before signing up. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. You will need the app to claim your bonus bets once they are credited to your account. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new account using any of FanDuel's accepted payment methods. Place a $5 wager on any betting market for Yankees vs. Phillies on Saturday to complete Day 1 of the five-day qualifying period and earn your first bet reset token. Use your token to place a bet between $1 and $200. If it loses, your stake is returned in bonus bets, up to $200. If it wins, the winnings are yours to keep. Repeat the $5 daily wager for four more consecutive days to earn the remaining tokens and maximize the full offer.

For a deeper look at what the platform offers beyond this welcome deal, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users on Yankees vs. Phillies

Once you are past the welcome offer, FanDuel keeps the value coming for existing customers. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions tied to MLB games, including marquee matchups like Yankees vs. Phillies. The best place to find what is currently available is the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new deals are added frequently throughout the season. It is worth checking before you place any wager, since a live boost could add meaningful value to a bet you were already planning to make.

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