FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus for Sunday Night Football
Looking for a FanDuel promo code offer for Sunday Night Football? No code is needed; just sign up and place a $5 qualifying bet to unlock up to $300 bonus bets if your first bet wins. Among the latest sportsbook promos, this offer stands out for its simplicity and value.
The Green Bay Packers aim to bounce back against the Dallas Cowboys after being upset by the Cleveland Browns last week, as Micah Parsons makes his return to AT&T Stadium.
How a FanDuel promo code works for Sunday Night Football
The ‘bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win’ offer is a straightforward new user promotion for Sunday Night Football. A FanDuel promo code is not needed; just download the app, sign up, and place a qualifying $5 bet. Remember, the $300 bonus is awarded ONLY if your first bet wins. Bonus bets are credited within 72 hours, expire in seven days, and have a 1x playthrough requirement. For example, a $10 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $10 in winnings (not $20) since the stake is not included.
Here are the most important FanDuel Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- The minimum qualifying bet is $5.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your first bet wins.
- Bonus bets are delivered within 72 hours of your winning bet settling.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.
- A 1x playthrough is required before withdrawing winnings.
- Bonus bet stake is not returned with winnings.
For the best chance to secure your $300 bonus, consider placing your initial $5 wager on a heavy favorite. Since the win condition is essential, only bets that win qualify for the bonus.
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win from FanDuel - CLAIM NOW
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel bonus for Packers vs. Cowboys Sunday Night Football
Getting started with the FanDuel offer is simple. Here’s how to claim your bonus and get in on the Sunday Night Football action:
- Get the app: You'll need to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the bonus.
- Register: Create a FanDuel account with your personal information and verify your identity.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $5.
- Make a bet: Place your first $5 wager on Sunday Night Football or any sports market.
- Receive bonus bets: If your bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets.
Our FanDuel review goes into more detail about everything you need to know.
FanDuel promo offers for existing users
The FanDuel welcome offer is just the beginning. Existing users can enjoy a variety of ongoing promotions, including odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event offers throughout the NFL season. Check the app regularly for the latest ways to get more value from your bets.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
Compare Sunday Night Football offers
If you want to get even more out of Packers vs. Cowboys, claim the offers below from DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.