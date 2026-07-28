FanDuel Promo Code: Bet on MLB and WNBA, Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets

No FanDuel promo code is required to take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets starting with their first wager on Tuesday's loaded MLB and WNBA slate. As of July 29, this welcome offer is live and ready to claim.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for MLB and WNBA betting

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is built around five consecutive days of betting, with each day giving you a chance to earn a bet reset token worth up to $200. No FanDuel promo code is needed — just sign up, deposit, and start wagering. Here is how the full offer breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your new account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager.

Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token. If that bet loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per day.

Because this FanDuel sign-up bonus spans five days, Tuesday's MLB and WNBA slate is the perfect starting point for Day 1. You could open your account and place your first $5 wager on a game like Cubs-Cardinals or the Indiana Fever visiting the Seattle Storm. If your Day 1 bet wins, you keep the cash. If it loses, your bet reset token covers your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200.

The same process repeats each day through Day 5, meaning the full FanDuel promo code new-user offer can return up to $1,000 in bonus bets across the five-day window. Bonus funds appear in your account within 72 hours of bet settlement, and a one-time playthrough requirement applies before you can withdraw winnings. FanDuel promo codes are not required at any point during registration or deposit.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Tuesday's slate

Claiming this offer is straightforward. Follow the steps below to get started in time for Tuesday's MLB and WNBA action:

Register by clicking our sign-up link. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. FanDuel Sportsbook operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. You will need the app to claim your bonus bets once they are issued. Deposit at least $5 into your new account to activate your eligibility for the welcome offer. Place your first $5 wager on any market from Tuesday's slate. Strong options include Cubs-Cardinals in the NL Central rivalry matchup, Mariners-Dodgers for a West Coast anchor game, or the Fever-Storm rematch featuring Caitlin Clark in Seattle. Repeat the process each day for five consecutive days to maximize your total bonus bet earnings across the full offer window.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

Once you have claimed your welcome offer, FanDuel Sportsbook keeps the value coming for existing customers. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and sport-specific promotions tied to the biggest games on the calendar. You can find everything currently available by visiting the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app. With a full MLB schedule running through the week and the WNBA season heating up, there is no shortage of opportunities to take advantage of what FanDuel has on offer.

meta description: Use the DraftKings promo code to Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets for MLB & WNBA action on Tuesday, July 28.

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