FanDuel Promo Code: Bet on MLB & WNBA and Get Up to $200 Back

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets across five days, starting with Thursday's MLB and WNBA slate. Claim this offer by July 30 and put your first bet to work tonight.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for MLB and WNBA betting

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward to understand, but it helps to walk through the details before you place your first bet. No code is required at sign-up, and the welcome bonus is structured across five consecutive days of wagering. Each day you place a qualifying bet, you receive a bet reset token worth up to $200.

Here is how the offer breaks down:

Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive one bet reset token per day after placing your qualifying wager.

Use each token to place a bet between $1 and $200. If that bet loses, your stake is returned in bonus bets, up to $200.

Bonus bets are credited to your account within 72 hours of settlement and carry a one-time playthrough requirement.

Thursday's MLB and WNBA slate is a strong place to start Day 1. Consider using your first $5 wager on Mariners-Dodgers, the clear headliner of the evening baseball card. If you prefer the WNBA, the New York Liberty visiting the Las Vegas Aces is the sharpest matchup of the night and a natural target for a first qualifying bet.

To illustrate how the token works: say you place a $50 bet using your Day 1 reset token on the Dodgers moneyline and it loses. FanDuel returns that $50 as bonus bets. If the bet wins, you keep the cash profit and move on to Day 2 with your next qualifying wager. The FanDuel sign-up bonus gives you a structured path to build value across the week, not just a single swing.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for tonight's games

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the first pitch or tip-off tonight.

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook and create your account. You will need basic personal information, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. FanDuel operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C., so confirm your state is eligible before signing up. Download the app: The FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app is required to claim your bonus bets. Download it on iOS or Android after completing registration. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate your welcome offer. Several payment methods are accepted, including credit cards, PayPal, and bank transfers. Place your first qualifying wager: Bet $5 on any market on Thursday's MLB or WNBA slate to begin Day 1. Mariners-Dodgers and Liberty-Aces are both strong options to kick things off. Use your reset token: After your qualifying bet settles, place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token. If it loses, your stake comes back as bonus bets, up to $200. Repeat for five days: Continue placing a $5 qualifying wager each day to earn a new token and maximize the full offer.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promo codes and offers for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook does not limit its promotions to new customers. Existing users regularly receive odds boosts, profit boosts, and sport-specific offers tied to major events throughout the season. The best way to stay current is to check the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new deals are posted frequently. With both MLB and WNBA running deep into the summer, there is no shortage of opportunities to take advantage of what FanDuel promo codes have to offer.

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