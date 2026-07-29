FanDuel Promo Code: Bet on MLB & WNBA Games and Get a Bet Reset Token

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets by wagering on Wednesday's loaded MLB and WNBA slate. As of July 29, this FanDuel sign-up bonus is live and ready to claim.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for MLB & WNBA betting

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward to understand. No code is required — simply create your account, make a deposit, and start wagering on Wednesday's games. Here is how the offer breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your new account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager.

Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token. If that bet loses, you get your stake back — up to $200 — in bonus bets.

Wednesday's MLB slate is the perfect place to start Day 1 of your five-day run. Consider placing your first $5 wager on the Mariners-Dodgers matchup, the night's marquee anchor game. If that bet wins, you keep the profits; if it loses, your bet reset token covers you with up to $200 back in bonus bets.

You could also target the Yankees-White Sox game for playoff-positioning value, or go with Cubs-Cardinals for the familiar NL Central rivalry angle. On the WNBA side, Minnesota visiting Toronto and Golden State taking on Phoenix in the late window give you additional markets to consider across your five-day claim period. The FanDuel promo codes available to new users make this a strong week to get started, with a deep slate of games to work through.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Wednesday's slate

Claiming this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Wednesday's first pitch:

Register by clicking through to FanDuel Sportsbook if you live in one of the 22 eligible states (plus DC). Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. You do not need it to register, but you will need it to claim your bonus bets. Deposit at least $5 into your new account to activate the welcome offer. Place your first $5 wager on any betting market — Wednesday's MLB or WNBA games are great starting points for Day 1. Repeat the $5 wager each day for five consecutive days to earn a bet reset token each day. Use each token to place a bet between $1 and $200. If the bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per day. Withdraw winnings once your bonus funds appear in your account, typically within 72 hours of bet settlement, after completing the one-time playthrough requirement.

For a deeper look at everything this platform offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users

The FanDuel Sportsbook welcome offer is just the beginning. Existing users regularly find fresh promotions waiting in the app, including odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay insurance on major sporting events. The best place to track what is currently available is the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app, which updates frequently throughout the week. With a slate as deep as Wednesday's MLB and WNBA card, there is almost always something worth checking before you lock in your bets.

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