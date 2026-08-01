FanDuel Promo Code: Bet on MLB & WNBA, Get up to $200 in Bonus Bets on Day 1

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available this Aug. 1. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets across five days, starting with today's loaded MLB and WNBA slate.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for MLB & WNBA betting

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is a five-day welcome bonus that rewards you for placing a wager each day over five consecutive days. No code is required to activate it. Here is how it breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your new account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager.

Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token. If that bet loses, you get your stake back — up to $200 — in bonus bets.

Today's MLB and WNBA slate is the perfect starting point for Day 1 of your FanDuel sign-up bonus. With 15 MLB games on the board and two WNBA matchups in the afternoon, there is no shortage of markets to target. Consider using your first wager on a marquee game like Red Sox-Dodgers or Yankees-Cubs at Wrigley.

Say you place $10 on the Dodgers to beat the Red Sox tonight. If Los Angeles wins, your winnings land in your account and you are off to a strong start. If the Dodgers fall short, your bet reset token covers your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200. The same logic applies across any of the day's games, from Rangers-Astros to the Liberty-Mercury WNBA matchup in Phoenix.

It is worth noting that the FanDuel promo code new-user offer is structured around five separate days of wagering, meaning the full $1,000 in potential bonus bets builds over time. Each day you wager $5 and receive a token, you unlock another opportunity to earn up to $200 back in bonus bets if your token bet does not cash. Bonus funds appear in your account within 72 hours of bet settlement, and a one-time playthrough requirement applies before you can withdraw winnings. FanDuel promo codes like this one are among the most straightforward welcome offers in the market right now.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for today's MLB & WNBA slate

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow the steps below to get started before the first pitch or tip-off today.

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook if you live in one of the 22 eligible states (plus DC). Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to claim your bonus. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet $5 on any market from today's MLB or WNBA slate. Strong options include Red Sox-Dodgers, Yankees-Cubs, Rangers-Astros, or the Liberty-Mercury WNBA game. This counts as Day 1 of your five-day bonus window. Collect your token: After your Day 1 wager settles, you will receive a bet reset token. Use it to place a bet between $1 and $200. If that bet loses, your stake comes back in bonus bets. Repeat for four more days: Continue wagering $5 each day to unlock additional tokens and maximize the full offer over five consecutive days.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users on MLB & WNBA Saturday

Already have a FanDuel account? The platform consistently rolls out fresh promotions for returning customers, including odds boosts, profit boosts, and same-game parlay specials tied to the biggest games on the board. Saturday's MLB and WNBA slate gives existing users plenty of angles to explore. Head to the Promotions tab in the FanDuel Sportsbook app to see what is currently available for today's action.

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