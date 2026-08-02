FanDuel Promo Code: Bet on MLB & WNBA, Get up to $200 in Bonus Bets on Day 1

Sunday's MLB and WNBA slate is packed with marquee matchups, and the FanDuel promo code offer gives new users a strong way to get started. As of Aug. 2, new customers can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets across five days of wagering. Check out the latest sportsbook promos and jump in before the first pitch.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for MLB & WNBA betting

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome offer, which makes the sign-up process as smooth as possible. The bonus is structured across five consecutive days of wagering, with each day giving you a chance to earn up to $200 back in bonus bets. Here is how the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your new account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager.

Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token. If that bet loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per day.

Sunday's slate is the perfect place to start Day 1. You could use your first wager on a game like Red Sox-Dodgers, the late headliner that gives the day its biggest-market finish, or go with Fever-Lynx if you want to ride Caitlin Clark's star power in Minnesota. If your Day 1 bet on Yankees-Cubs at Wrigley loses, FanDuel sends your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200. If it wins, you keep the winnings and still have four more days of tokens ahead of you.

The FanDuel sign-up bonus is available to new customers only, and bonus funds appear in your account within 72 hours of bet settlement. A one-time playthrough requirement applies before you can withdraw any bonus winnings. There is no expiration tied to a specific event, but you must complete five consecutive days of wagering to collect the full value of the FanDuel promo code new-user offer.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel promo codes offer for Sunday's slate

Getting started with FanDuel Sportsbook takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus before Sunday's games tip off and first pitches fly:

Register by clicking our sign-up link. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. FanDuel Sportsbook operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. You will need the app to claim your daily bonus tokens. Deposit at least $5 into your new account to activate the welcome offer. Place your first $5 wager on any market from Sunday's MLB or WNBA slate, such as Rangers-Astros, Red Sox-Dodgers, or Fever-Lynx, to kick off Day 1. Collect your bet reset token and use it on a bet between $1 and $200. Repeat for four more consecutive days to earn the full bonus. Withdraw your winnings after completing the one-time playthrough requirement. Bonus funds post within 72 hours of settlement.

For a deeper look at what the platform offers, read our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what FanDuel brings to the table. Existing users regularly see odds boosts, profit boosts, and sport-specific promotions that rotate throughout the week. The best way to stay current is to check the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new offers are added frequently across MLB, WNBA, and other major sports. FanDuel promo codes for returning customers are worth checking before every big slate, and Sunday's card gives you plenty of games to work with.

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