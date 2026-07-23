FanDuel Promo Code: Bet on Twins vs. Guardians, Get Up to $200 Back in Bonus Bets on Day 1

The FanDuel promo code offer gives new users a bet reset token worth up to $200 in bonus bets on Day 1 — and Thursday's Twins vs. Guardians matchup is the perfect place to start. As of July 23, you can claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets across five days of wagering through this sportsbook promos offer.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Twins vs. Guardians

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome bonus — the offer is automatically applied when you sign up as a new user. The promotion runs over five consecutive days, with each day giving you a bet reset token after you wager at least $5 on any betting market. Thursday's Twins vs. Guardians game is an ideal starting point for Day 1.

Here is how the offer breaks down:

Deposit at least $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account.

Wager $5 or more on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager.

Use each token to place a bet between $1 and $200. If that bet loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per day.

Bonus bets are credited within 72 hours of settlement and require one playthrough before withdrawal.

For Day 1, consider placing your $5 wager on the Twins vs. Guardians series finale. Gavin Williams takes the mound for Cleveland against Taj Bradley, who owns a 1.54 ERA in four career appearances against the Guardians. If you back Bradley and the Twins and the bet wins, you keep the profits. If it loses, your bet reset token covers up to $200 back in bonus bets — giving you a strong cushion heading into Day 2.

The FanDuel sign-up bonus is one of the more flexible FanDuel promo code new-user offers available right now, letting you spread your activity across a full week of MLB action rather than riding everything on a single game. With Jose Ramirez back in the Cleveland lineup and Minnesota chasing a wild-card spot, there is no shortage of compelling betting angles to explore across all five days. Keep in mind that FanDuel promo codes like this one are reserved exclusively for first-time customers.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Twins vs. Guardians

Signing up and placing your first wager on Thursday's game is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account by clicking one of the links on this page. Have your date of birth and mailing and email address ready. FanDuel operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, which you will need to claim your daily bet reset tokens. Deposit at least $5 into your account to activate the welcome offer. Place a wager of $5 or more on the Twins vs. Guardians game on Day 1. No FanDuel promo code is needed at checkout. Collect your bet reset token and use it to place a bet between $1 and $200. Repeat the process each day for five consecutive days to maximize your total bonus. Withdraw your winnings after meeting the one-time playthrough requirement.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo offers to explore

FanDuel regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers across a wide range of sports and markets. These deals change frequently and can include profit boosts, stepped-up same-game parlays, and loyalty rewards. The best way to stay current is to check the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new offers are posted on a regular basis.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.