FanDuel Promo Code: Claim Up To $150 Bonus Bets This Week Starting With a $5 Bet on OKC vs. Dallas

New bettors can claim up to $150 in bonus bets with a FanDuel promo code offer available on Oct. 28. This welcome bonus lets you wager on the Oklahoma City Thunder visiting the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for seven consecutive days to get up to $350 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel Promo Code Offer Works for Thunder vs. Mavericks

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to activate. Instead, new users simply need to place qualifying wagers across multiple days to unlock bonus bets. Here's what you need to know about this welcome offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, including the Thunder-Mavericks matchup.

If your bet wins or loses, FanDuel will issue you $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling.

Repeat daily wagers for the following six consecutive days to maximize the offer and earn up to $150 in bonus bets.

Your bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance, and the bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

Let's say you place your first $5 qualifying bet on Oklahoma City to cover the spread against Dallas on Wednesday night. If the Thunder win and your bet settles as a winner, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours. If the bet loses, you'll still receive the $50 bonus bets, allowing you to continue building your bankroll. Over the next six days, you can repeat this process daily, potentially earning up to $150 in total bonus bets to use on future wagers.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to Claim Your FanDuel Sign-Up Bonus for Oklahoma City vs. Dallas

Follow these steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus and place your first wager on the Thunder-Mavericks game.

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity to complete account registration. Navigate to the "Cashier" section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred banking method. Browse the available betting markets and find the Oklahoma City vs. Dallas matchup. Select your preferred wager type and place a $5 qualifying bet on the Thunder-Mavericks game. After your bet settles, FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours. Continue placing daily $5 wagers over the next six days to unlock additional $50 bonus bet increments.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Codes and Bonuses

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. These ongoing bonuses can include profit boosts, parlay specials, and sport-specific promotions that give you extra value on your wagers. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the "Promotions" tab, where you'll find all active offers tailored to your betting interests. Checking this section regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting experience on games like Thunder vs. Mavericks.

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