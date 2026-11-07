FanDuel Promo Code: Claim Up to $200 in Bonus Bets for College Football Week 10

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

College football's biggest matchups arrive Saturday, Nov. 7, and you can maximize your betting experience with a FanDuel promo code offer. New bettors can earn up to $200 in bonus bets by placing qualifying wagers across four consecutive days. Check out sportsbook promos to compare all available welcome offers.

How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for College Football Week 10

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Simply wager $5 or more on any betting market each day for four consecutive days, starting with Saturday's slate of ranked matchups. FanDuel will issue you $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after each qualifying wager settles, whether your bet wins or loses.

Here are the key terms you need to know:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after your wager settles.

Repeat daily wagers for three consecutive days following your first bet to maximize the offer.

Your bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

Imagine you place a $5 wager on No. 9 BYU versus No. 3 Utah in the Holy War at noon ET on Saturday. If your bet wins, you pocket your winnings plus receive $50 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you still earn the $50 bonus bets to use on Sunday's matchups like No. 7 Texas at No. 18 Missouri. Continue this pattern through Wednesday to unlock all $200 in bonus bets.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Week 10

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on College Football Week 10:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete your account registration. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred banking method. Browse the College Football Week 10 betting markets and place your first $5 qualifying wager on any game, such as No. 5 Alabama at No. 14 LSU. Receive $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after your wager settles. Place another $5 qualifying wager on Sunday's games to earn a second $50 bonus bet. Repeat the process on Monday and Tuesday to collect all four $50 bonus bets for a total of $200. Use your bonus bets on upcoming College Football Week 10 matchups like No. 1 Miami at No. 11 Notre Dame or No. 2 Georgia versus No. 10 Ole Miss.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, read our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers

FanDuel regularly rolls out bonus opportunities and promotional boosts for existing customers throughout the season. You can discover these ongoing offers by visiting the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new deals appear regularly. These bonuses complement your initial welcome offer and give you additional ways to enhance your College Football Week 10 betting strategy.

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