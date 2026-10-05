FanDuel Promo Code: Claim up to $250 Bonus for Falcons vs. Saints Monday Night Football
New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.
New Orleans hosts Atlanta on Monday night for a game steeped in history and emotion. The Saints are commemorating the 20th anniversary of their iconic "Domecoming" game in 2006, and you can celebrate the occasion by claiming up to $250 in bonus bets with a FanDuel promo code offer available through Oct. 5. Check out sportsbook promos to compare all available welcome bonuses, then place your first wager on this Monday Night Football matchup.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Falcons vs. Saints
The FanDuel promo code offer grants new users up to $250 in bonus bets, and no FanDuel promo code is required to claim it. Here's how the promotion works: place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market, and FanDuel will issue you $50 in bonus bets. You can repeat this process for five consecutive days to maximize your welcome bonus to $250 total.
Let's say you place a $5 bet on the Saints to cover the spread in Monday's game against Atlanta. If your wager wins, you'll receive your winnings plus a $50 bonus bet credited to your account. If your initial $5 bet loses, you'll still receive the $50 bonus bet as a consolation. Either way, you have bonus bets to use on future wagers throughout the week.
Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days from the date they're issued. Keep in mind that the bonus stake itself is not returned in your winnings. For example, if you use a $50 bonus bet on a moneyline wager and it wins at even odds, you'll receive $50 in winnings, but the original $50 bonus bet is not returned. Here are the key terms and conditions:
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.
- Make an initial deposit of at least $5.
- Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.
- Receive $50 in bonus bets after your first wager settles.
- Repeat daily wagers for five consecutive days to earn up to $250 in total bonus bets.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Monday Night Football
Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on the Falcons vs. Saints game with your bonus bets.
- Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up."
- Enter your personal information and verify your identity to complete registration.
- Navigate to the "Cashier" section and make a minimum deposit of $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Browse the available betting markets for Monday's Falcons vs. Saints matchup.
- Place your first qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market related to the game.
- After your bet settles, FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account.
- Repeat this process for up to five consecutive days to accumulate up to $250 in bonus bets.
For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers for existing users
FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for players who already have accounts. These ongoing offers include parlay boosts, profit boosts, and enhanced odds on select events. To discover what promotions are currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the "Promotions" tab, where you'll find all active bonuses and special offers tailored to your betting interests.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a sports betting specialist at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.