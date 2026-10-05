FanDuel Promo Code: Claim up to $250 Bonus for Falcons vs. Saints Monday Night Football

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

New Orleans hosts Atlanta on Monday night for a game steeped in history and emotion. The Saints are commemorating the 20th anniversary of their iconic "Domecoming" game in 2006, and you can celebrate the occasion by claiming up to $250 in bonus bets with a FanDuel promo code offer available through Oct. 5. Check out sportsbook promos to compare all available welcome bonuses, then place your first wager on this Monday Night Football matchup.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Falcons vs. Saints

The FanDuel promo code offer grants new users up to $250 in bonus bets, and no FanDuel promo code is required to claim it. Here's how the promotion works: place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market, and FanDuel will issue you $50 in bonus bets. You can repeat this process for five consecutive days to maximize your welcome bonus to $250 total.

Let's say you place a $5 bet on the Saints to cover the spread in Monday's game against Atlanta. If your wager wins, you'll receive your winnings plus a $50 bonus bet credited to your account. If your initial $5 bet loses, you'll still receive the $50 bonus bet as a consolation. Either way, you have bonus bets to use on future wagers throughout the week.

Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days from the date they're issued. Keep in mind that the bonus stake itself is not returned in your winnings. For example, if you use a $50 bonus bet on a moneyline wager and it wins at even odds, you'll receive $50 in winnings, but the original $50 bonus bet is not returned. Here are the key terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets after your first wager settles.

Repeat daily wagers for five consecutive days to earn up to $250 in total bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Monday Night Football

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on the Falcons vs. Saints game with your bonus bets.

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity to complete registration. Navigate to the "Cashier" section and make a minimum deposit of $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the available betting markets for Monday's Falcons vs. Saints matchup. Place your first qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market related to the game. After your bet settles, FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account. Repeat this process for up to five consecutive days to accumulate up to $250 in bonus bets.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers for existing users

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for players who already have accounts. These ongoing offers include parlay boosts, profit boosts, and enhanced odds on select events. To discover what promotions are currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the "Promotions" tab, where you'll find all active bonuses and special offers tailored to your betting interests.

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