FanDuel Promo Code: Claim Up to $250 in Bonus Bets for Week 4 College Football

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

Week 4 college football is here, and it's packed with ranked matchups that will reshape the playoff picture. I'm ready to capitalize on this stacked slate with a $250 bonus bets offer from FanDuel. The FanDuel promo code welcome offer gives new bettors the chance to build a bankroll while betting on Texas at Tennessee, Oklahoma at Georgia, Iowa at Michigan, and several other marquee games throughout the weekend. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this offer on Sept. 25.

How the FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code Offer Works for Week 4 College Football

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer is straightforward and designed to reward consistent action. Here's how it works: place a $5 wager on any betting market, and FanDuel will issue $50 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses. Repeat this process for five consecutive days to unlock the full $250 bonus. This means you could place bets on Texas versus Tennessee on day one, Oklahoma versus Georgia on day two, and continue through the entire Week 4 slate.

The bonus bets themselves come with specific terms. Your $50 daily bonus is valid for seven days from the time FanDuel issues it, so you'll want to use your bonus bets promptly on upcoming college football matchups. The bonus stake doesn't return as winnings, meaning if you place a $50 bonus bet and win, you'll only receive the profit portion. However, any winnings from that bonus bet become withdrawable cash. Here are the key terms:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets immediately after your bet settles, regardless of the outcome.

Repeat daily wagers for five consecutive days to maximize the offer.

Bonus bets expire after seven days, so use them before they vanish.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to Claim Your FanDuel Sign-Up Bonus for Week 4 College Football

Claiming your FanDuel sign-up bonus is simple and takes just a few minutes.

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity to complete registration. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the college football betting markets and place a $5 wager on any game during Week 4, such as Texas at Tennessee at noon ET. After your bet settles, FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account. Repeat steps four and five for the next four days to earn the full $250 in bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on additional Week 4 matchups like Oklahoma at Georgia, Iowa at Michigan, or Texas A&M at LSU.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Codes and Ongoing Bonuses

FanDuel doesn't stop with the welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out additional promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the week. You'll find these ongoing bonuses by opening the FanDuel Sportsbook app and tapping the Promotions section, where you can discover odds boosts, parlay specials, and other limited-time offers tied to college football and other sports. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable opportunities to maximize your winnings during Week 4 and beyond.

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