FanDuel Promo Code: Claim Up to $250 in Bonus Bets for Week 6 College Football

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

Week 6 college football brings some of the season's biggest matchups, and there's no better time to join FanDuel Sportsbook. New users can claim up to $250 in bonus bets with a FanDuel promo code offer available on Oct. 9. Whether you're eyeing Georgia versus Alabama or Texas versus Oklahoma, you can use your bonus bets to wager on the action. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for college football

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer gives new customers a chance to earn up to $250 in bonus bets over five consecutive days. No FanDuel promo code is required to activate this promotion. Here's how it works: place a $5 wager on any market each day, and FanDuel will issue you $50 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses.

The bonus structure makes it perfect for Week 6 college football. On day one, you could place a $5 bet on Friday's BYU versus Iowa State matchup at 10:15 PM ET. If that bet wins, you pocket the winnings plus your original $5 stake. If it loses, you still receive $50 in bonus bets to use on Saturday's slate of games. Repeat this process for five days to maximize the full $250 bonus.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets after your first bet, regardless of the outcome.

Repeat daily wagers for five consecutive days to earn the full $250.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

Your bonus bets are valid for seven days from the date FanDuel issues them, giving you plenty of time to use them on college football games throughout the week. The bonus applies to any eligible betting market, so you can target moneylines, spreads, totals, or prop bets on games like No. 1 Texas versus Oklahoma at 3:30 PM ET Saturday or the primetime Georgia versus Alabama matchup at 7:30 PM ET.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Week 6

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on college football with your bonus bets.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app or visit the FanDuel website. Click "Sign Up" and enter your personal information to create your account. Verify your identity and complete the registration process. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Browse the college football betting markets and place a $5 wager on any game, such as Friday's Iowa State versus No. 8 BYU matchup. After your first bet settles, FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account. Repeat steps five and six for four more consecutive days to earn the full $250 in bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on any eligible market throughout the week.

For a complete breakdown of FanDuel's features and betting options, read our full FanDuel review .

Explore additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and ongoing offers

FanDuel regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Once you've claimed your initial bonus, check the Promotions section within the FanDuel Sportsbook app to discover daily specials, parlay boosts, and enhanced odds on marquee matchups. These promotions change frequently, so logging in regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value on college football and other sports.

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