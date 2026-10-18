FanDuel Promo Code: Claim up to $350 Bonus Bets for Texans vs. Jaguars in London

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for seven consecutive days to get up to $350 in bonus bets.

New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets with a FanDuel promo code when betting on the Texans vs. Jaguars matchup in London on Oct. 18. Check out our guide to sportsbook promos for more welcome offers available this week.

How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for Texans vs. Jaguars

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. New customers simply need to sign up, make a deposit of at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any betting market to receive $50 in bonus bets. The key to maximizing this welcome offer is consistency over five consecutive days.

Here's how it works: If you place a $5 bet on the Texans to win against the Jaguars and that bet loses, you'll still receive $50 in bonus bets as your reward. If your $5 wager wins, you'll keep your winnings plus earn the $50 bonus bets. You can repeat this process for five days total, earning up to $350 in bonus bets by the end of the promotional period.

The terms and conditions for this FanDuel promo code new-user offer include the following:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses.

Repeat daily wagers for five consecutive days to maximize the offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo codes for the Texans vs. Jaguars game

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on the London matchup between Houston and Jacksonville:

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the available betting markets for the Texans vs. Jaguars game. Place your first $5 qualifying wager on any market for the matchup. Receive your $50 bonus bets immediately after your bet settles. Repeat steps 4 through 6 for the next four days to earn the full $350 bonus.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional promotions available on FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel regularly rolls out bonus bets and boosts for both new and existing customers throughout the year. These ongoing promotions give you plenty of opportunities to add value to your bets beyond the initial welcome offer. To discover what's currently available, simply open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and visit the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active offers, daily boosts, and special betting opportunities tailored to upcoming games and events.

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