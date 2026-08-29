FanDuel Promo Code: Claim Up to $350 in Bonus Bets for College Football Week 0

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

College football is back, and Week 0 brings an exciting slate of games starting Friday, Aug. 28. The marquee matchup features TCU taking on North Carolina in Dublin at Aviva Stadium, with San Jose State heading to USC and Memphis visiting UNLV rounding out the action. New bettors can claim a $350 bonus bets welcome offer through the FanDuel promo code to wager on these games. Check out available sportsbook promos to maximize your betting potential this season.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for College Football Week 0

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to claim. Instead, new customers simply sign up, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a $5 wager on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days. For each day you meet this requirement, FanDuel awards you a bet reset token.

Here's how the bonus bets work: You can use each token on a wager between $1 and $50. If your bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day. If your bet wins using bonus bets, the bonus amount does not return as part of your winnings. For example, if you place a $50 bet on TCU to beat North Carolina using a token and lose, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets. However, if that same $50 bet wins, you keep only the winnings, not the $50 bonus stake.

The bonus bets remain valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance and can be applied to any eligible wager during that window. This FanDuel sign-up bonus expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026. The offer terms include the following:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager.

Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50.

If the bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Week 0

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on College Football Week 0 games with your bonus bets.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete your account registration with required personal information. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Place a $5 wager on any betting market for the first day, such as a moneyline bet on the TCU vs. North Carolina game. Repeat your $5 daily wager for six additional consecutive days to earn all seven bet reset tokens. Use each token on wagers between $1 and $50 throughout the week, targeting games like San Jose State at USC or Memphis at UNLV. If any token-funded bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets within your account. Apply winning bonus bets to additional wagers and withdraw your net winnings once they become available.

For more details on FanDuel's features and betting options, read our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and ongoing bonuses

FanDuel regularly rolls out additional promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the season. These offers change frequently and often include odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and profit boosts tied to specific games and sports. To discover what promotions are currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promotions section, where you'll find all active offers tailored to your account status and betting history.

Checking the Promotions tab regularly ensures you never miss out on valuable opportunities to enhance your betting experience. Whether you're wagering on College Football Week 0 or any other sporting event, FanDuel keeps its promotional calendar fresh with new ways to maximize your potential returns.

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