FanDuel Promo Code: Claim Up to $350 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 7 Sunday

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for seven consecutive days to get up to $350 in bonus bets.

NFL Week 7 Sunday delivers some of the best matchups of the season, and there's no better time to join FanDuel Sportsbook than Oct. 25. New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets when they sign up and place qualifying wagers on games like Packers-Lions and Chiefs-Seahawks. The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to activate, making it simple to get started with sportsbook promos that reward your early action.

How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for NFL Week 7

The FanDuel promo code offer gives new customers the chance to earn up to $350 in bonus bets by placing qualifying wagers over five consecutive days. Here's how it works: deposit at least $5, place a $5 qualifying bet on any market, and FanDuel will issue you $50 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses. Repeat this process for five days to maximize your welcome offer.

The beauty of this promotion is its flexibility for NFL Week 7 Sunday. You can start with the early games at 1:00 PM ET featuring Bengals-Ravens or 49ers-Falcons, then continue through the afternoon window with Packers-Lions at 4:25 PM ET, and finish with the primetime matchup of Chiefs-Seahawks at 8:20 PM ET. Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days after issuance, giving you plenty of time to deploy them across the week's slate.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets after your first bet, regardless of outcome.

Repeat daily wagers for five consecutive days to earn up to $350 in total bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Week 7

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on NFL Week 7 Sunday with your bonus bets:

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity to complete registration. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the NFL Week 7 games and place a $5 qualifying bet on any market. FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account after your first bet settles. Repeat steps 4 and 5 for the next four days to earn up to $350 in total bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on additional Week 7 matchups or future games within the seven-day expiration window.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our detailed FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. These ongoing bonuses include odds boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific offers that can enhance your betting experience throughout the season. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and check the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active offers tailored to your interests and the day's matchups.

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