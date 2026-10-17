FanDuel Promo Code: Claim Up to $350 in Bonus Bets for Notre Dame vs. BYU

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for seven consecutive days to get up to $350 in bonus bets.

New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets this Saturday, Oct. 16, when they sign up with a FanDuel promo code and place their first wager on Notre Dame vs. BYU. The matchup between the undefeated Fighting Irish and Cougars promises to be one of the most compelling college football games of the season, and sportsbook promos like this one make it the perfect time to start betting.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Notre Dame vs. BYU

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to claim. Simply download the FanDuel Sportsbook app, create your account, and make a minimum $5 deposit to get started. Once you place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses.

The beauty of this offer is that you can repeat the process for up to five consecutive days. If you place a $5 wager on Notre Dame's defense to dominate BYU's offense on Saturday and that bet loses, you still earn $50 in bonus bets to use on another market. Win or lose, the bonus bets keep coming, allowing you to build your bankroll throughout the week.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets daily for up to five days.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

Repeat daily wagers to maximize the offer up to $350 total.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Notre Dame vs. BYU

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on the Notre Dame vs. BYU matchup:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Browse the available betting markets for Notre Dame vs. BYU and place a $5 qualifying wager. Receive $50 in bonus bets immediately, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. Repeat this process for up to five consecutive days to earn up to $350 in total bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on any eligible wager before they expire in seven days.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and ongoing offers

FanDuel regularly rolls out bonus opportunities and promotional boosts for existing customers throughout the year. These ongoing offers give you additional ways to maximize your betting experience beyond the initial welcome bonus. To discover what promotions are currently available, simply open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and visit the Promotions tab to see all active FanDuel promo codes and special offers.

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