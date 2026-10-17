FanDuel Promo Code: Claim Up to $350 in Bonus Bets for Week 7 College Football

Week 7 college football is absolutely stacked with ranked matchups, and there's no better time to join FanDuel Sportsbook. We're offering up to $350 in bonus bets through a FanDuel promo code offer available on Oct. 17. Check out our guide to sportsbook promos to see how this welcome bonus stacks up against other offers in the industry.

How the FanDuel Promo Code Offer Works for Week 7 College Football

The FanDuel promo code offer gives new customers the chance to earn up to $350 in bonus bets by placing qualifying wagers over seven consecutive days. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome bonus. Here's how it breaks down: place a $5 wager on any betting market, and FanDuel will issue you $50 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses. Repeat this process for five days to maximize the full $250 offer.

The beauty of this promotion is its flexibility during Week 7. You could start with Ohio State versus Indiana at noon ET on Saturday, then continue your daily wagers through the night games featuring Notre Dame at BYU and Florida State at Miami. Each day you place a qualifying $5 bet, you'll earn another $50 in bonus bets to use on any of the marquee matchups throughout the weekend.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets after your first bet settles, regardless of the outcome.

Repeat daily wagers for seven consecutive days to earn the full $350.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to Claim Your FanDuel Promo Code New-User Offer for College Football

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Week 7 college football:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app or visit the website and click "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity to complete registration. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Browse the college football betting markets and place your first $5 wager on any game, such as Ohio State at Indiana or Notre Dame at BYU. Once your bet settles, FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account. Repeat steps 4 and 5 for six more consecutive days to earn the full $350 in bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on any eligible wager before they expire in seven days.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook Promotions Available Year-Round

FanDuel regularly updates its promotional offerings beyond the welcome bonus, giving existing customers plenty of ways to boost their bankrolls. You'll find daily odds boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific bonuses designed to enhance your betting experience throughout the season. To discover what's currently available, simply open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promotions section, where you'll see all active FanDuel promo codes and bonus offers tailored to upcoming games and events.

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