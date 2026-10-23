FanDuel Promo Code: Claim Up to $350 in Bonus Bets for Week 8 CFB, World Series, NBA Games

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for seven consecutive days to get up to $350 in bonus bets.

This Friday, Oct. 23, is packed with elite sports action across college football, the NBA and the World Series. The FanDuel promo code offer delivers up to $350 in bonus bets to new customers, making it the perfect time to dive into the action. Check out available sportsbook promos and get started on your betting journey.

How the FanDuel Sign-Up Bonus Works for Week 8 Sports

The FanDuel promo code requires no code to claim. Here's how it works: place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, and you'll receive $50 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses. Repeat this process for five consecutive days to unlock the full $350 bonus.

Let's say you place a $5 bet on Duke to cover against Virginia in Friday's 7 p.m. ET matchup. If Duke wins, you pocket your winnings plus the $50 bonus bet. If Duke loses, you still get the $50 bonus bet to use on another game—perhaps the Knicks-Celtics showdown at 7 p.m. ET or the World Series Game 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days after issuance, giving you plenty of time to deploy them across the weekend's marquee events.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets after your first bet settles, regardless of outcome.

Repeat daily wagers for five consecutive days to maximize the offer.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to Claim Your FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Follow these steps to claim your bonus and start betting on Friday's action:

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity to complete registration. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Browse the betting markets for Friday's games—Duke-Virginia, Knicks-Celtics, Rockets-Spurs, Grizzlies-Warriors, Clippers-Lakers, or World Series Game 1. Place a $5 wager on any market to trigger your first $50 bonus bet. Repeat this process for four more days to unlock the full $350 bonus. Use your bonus bets on any eligible market before they expire in seven days.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional Promotions and Ongoing Bonuses at FanDuel

The welcome offer is just the beginning. FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions, boosts and special offers for existing customers throughout the year. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and head to the Promotions tab, where you'll find daily deals tailored to upcoming games and events. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.