FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus Bets for Thunder vs. Nuggets Sunday

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code welcome offer worth $200 in bonus bets when betting on Sunday's Thunder vs. Nuggets matchup. This promotion rewards winning $5 wagers with substantial bonus funds, making it an ideal opportunity to bet on Nikola Jokic's return to Denver's lineup. Check out current sportsbook promos available through Feb. 1.

How the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works for Thunder vs. Nuggets

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no promotional code for activation. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5 and place their first real money wager on any available market. If that initial $5 bet wins, FanDuel awards $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to access the welcome bonus.

• Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new account.

• Place a $5 real money wager on any betting market, including Thunder vs. Nuggets props or spreads.

• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• Winning bonus bet payouts exclude the bonus amount from withdrawable winnings.

For example, if you bet $5 on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to score over 32 points against Denver and win, you receive $200 in bonus bets. Using those bonus funds on a +100 odds market that wins would return $200 in cash winnings. Conversely, if your initial Thunder vs. Nuggets wager loses, no bonus bets are awarded.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim FanDuel Sportsbook promo code bonus for Sunday's game

Claiming this FanDuel sign-up bonus takes just minutes before Sunday's Thunder vs. Nuggets tipoff. Follow these simple steps to activate your welcome offer:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account through the mobile app or website. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app if you haven't already done so. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place a $5 real money wager on Thunder vs. Nuggets or any other available market. If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing promotions

Beyond the new-user welcome bonus, FanDuel Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with profit boosts, bonus bet opportunities and special event promotions. These ongoing offers appear in the "Promotions" tab within the FanDuel mobile app and website. Current customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance options and sport-specific bonuses that enhance their betting experience throughout the NBA season and beyond.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.

NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.