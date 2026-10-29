FanDuel Promo Code: Earn $150 Bonus Bets With 3 $5 Bets on NFL Week 8

New bettors can earn up to $150 in bonus bets on Thursday, Oct. 29 when they sign up with FanDuel. The FanDuel promo code offer lets you wager on Carolina's trip to Green Bay for Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare welcome bonuses across the industry.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for three consecutive days to get up to $150 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for Carolina vs. Green Bay

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, new customers simply need to place qualifying wagers over consecutive days to unlock bonus bets. Here's how the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code structure works:

Wager at least $5 on any market, including Carolina vs. Green Bay matchups.

Receive $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after your wager settles, regardless of whether you win or lose.

Repeat this process for up to three consecutive days to earn up to $150 in total bonus bets.

Your bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The bonus stake does not return in your winnings.

If you place a $5 wager on the Panthers to cover the spread against Green Bay and your bet loses, you'll still receive your $50 bonus bet. Conversely, if your $5 wager wins, you'll collect your winnings plus earn the $50 bonus bet on top. This means you can build your bankroll while exploring different betting options on Thursday's matchup.

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer gives you flexibility in how you use your bonus bets. You could apply them to player props involving Bryce Young or Josh Jacobs, or target game lines as Carolina and Green Bay battle for momentum heading into November. Your bonus bets must be used within seven days of issuance, so plan your Thursday Night Football wagers accordingly.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo codes for Thursday Night Football

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Carolina vs. Green Bay:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum deposit of $5 using your preferred banking method. Place your first qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market for the Carolina vs. Green Bay game. Once your wager settles, FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours. Repeat steps three and four for the next two consecutive days to maximize your bonus bets up to $150.

For a detailed breakdown of FanDuel's features and functionality, read our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

FanDuel regularly rolls out additional bonuses and boosts designed to reward loyal bettors. Existing customers can discover these ongoing promotions by visiting the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. You'll find daily specials, profit boosts on specific matchups, and seasonal offers that enhance your betting experience throughout the year.

Whether you're looking to amplify your wagers on Thursday Night Football or explore other sports, FanDuel's promotional calendar keeps fresh opportunities available. Check back regularly to see what new offers align with your betting interests.

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