College football Week 9 brings marquee matchups across the nation on Saturday, Oct. 31, and new bettors can capitalize on the action with a FanDuel promo code offer. You'll earn up to $150 in bonus bets by placing qualifying wagers on games like Florida versus Georgia, Ohio State at USC, and Miami at North Carolina. Check out additional sportsbook promos available this weekend.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for three consecutive days to get up to $150 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for College Football Week 9

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, you'll need to make a minimum $5 deposit and place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market to trigger your first $50 bonus bet. If your initial wager on a College Football Week 9 game wins or loses, FanDuel will issue the bonus bet within 72 hours of settlement.

To maximize your welcome offer, repeat this process for the next six consecutive days. Each day you place a $5 qualifying wager, you'll earn another $50 bonus bet, totaling up to $150 across the promotional period. Here are the key terms to remember:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after your wager settles.

Repeat daily wagers for up to six additional days to earn up to $150 total.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

Your qualifying wager cannot use bonus funds, profit boosts, or be cashed out. For example, if you place a $5 wager on Florida to beat Georgia and your bet wins, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets to use on future College Football Week 9 matchups. If your wager loses, you'll still receive the $50 bonus bet as a welcome offer.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for College Football Week 9

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on College Football Week 9 games with your FanDuel promo code new-user offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete the registration process. Verify your identity and location to activate your account. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred banking method. Browse the College Football Week 9 betting markets and place a $5 qualifying wager on any game. Once your wager settles, FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours. Repeat this process for the next six days to earn additional bonus bets and maximize your welcome offer.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers for existing users

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. You can find these ongoing offers by visiting the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where the sportsbook highlights daily deals, profit boosts, and special event bonuses. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss valuable opportunities to enhance your College Football Week 9 betting experience.

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