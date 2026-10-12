FanDuel Promo Code for Bills vs. Rams Monday Night Football: Get Up to $250 in Bonus Bets

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

Monday Night Football brings a compelling matchup between Buffalo and Los Angeles, and it's the perfect opportunity to claim a $250 bonus bets welcome offer. The **FanDuel promo code** makes it easy to get started with sportsbook promos available on Oct. 12. Whether you're backing Josh Allen's dual-threat ability or Matthew Stafford's McVay-orchestrated offense, this offer lets you wager on the game with bonus funds.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Bills vs. Rams

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code at all—just sign up and start betting. Here's how it breaks down: deposit at least $5, place a $5 qualifying wager on any market during the Bills-Rams game, and FanDuel will credit you with $50 in bonus bets. The key is consistency. Repeat this process for five consecutive days, and you'll accumulate up to $250 in total bonus bets to use across FanDuel's full sportsbook.

Let's say you place a $5 bet on Buffalo to win the Monday night matchup. If your wager loses, you still receive $50 in bonus bets—no strings attached on the outcome. If it wins, you pocket your winnings plus the $50 bonus bets. Those bonus bets remain valid for seven days after issuance, giving you a full week to deploy them on future games, props, or any other betting market. Remember, the bonus stake itself won't be returned in your winnings, but any profits generated from bonus bets are yours to keep.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

Repeat daily wagers for five consecutive days to maximize the offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Monday Night Football

Follow these straightforward steps to claim your bonus bets and start wagering on the Bills-Rams matchup.

Register with FanDuel by downloading the Sportsbook app and creating your account with verified identity information. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred banking method. Browse the FanDuel betting markets and place a $5 wager on any aspect of the Bills-Rams game—moneyline, spread, totals, or player props. FanDuel will issue $50 in bonus bets immediately after your qualifying bet settles, whether it wins or loses. Repeat steps 3 and 4 for the next four days to accumulate up to $250 in total bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on any eligible wager before they expire in seven days.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our detailed FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and ongoing offers

The welcome bonus is just the beginning. FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the season, including enhanced odds on popular matchups, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific incentives. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and head to the Promotions tab, where you'll find the latest offers tailored to your betting interests. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your value.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.