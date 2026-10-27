FanDuel Promo Code for Portland vs. Los Angeles: Claim Up to $350 in Bonus Bets Over 7 Days

Portland visits Los Angeles on Tuesday night, and it's the perfect opportunity to claim a $350 bonus with a FanDuel promo code. Both teams enter unbeaten, making this an early-season showdown worth wagering on. Check out available sportsbook promos to maximize your betting value across multiple platforms.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for seven consecutive days to get up to $350 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel Promo Code Works for Portland vs. Los Angeles

The FanDuel promo code offer grants new users up to $350 in bonus bets, and no code is required to claim it. Here's how it works: place a $5 qualifying wager on any market, including the Portland vs. Los Angeles matchup on Tuesday. Whether your initial bet wins or loses, FanDuel will issue you $50 in bonus bets. Repeat this process for five consecutive days to maximize the welcome offer and accumulate up to $350 in bonus bets.

Your bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so use them promptly on additional Portland vs. Los Angeles wagers or other markets. The bonus stake itself is not returned in any winnings, meaning if you place a $50 bonus bet on Damian Lillard to score over 20 points and it wins, you'll receive only the profit portion. Terms include a minimum $5 deposit to qualify and eligibility limited to new customers only.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to Claim Your FanDuel Sign-Up Bonus for Tuesday's Game

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Portland vs. Los Angeles with your bonus bets.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Place a $5 qualifying wager on any market related to the Portland vs. Los Angeles game. Receive your first $50 in bonus bets immediately after your wager settles, regardless of the outcome. Repeat steps three and four for the next four days to earn up to $350 in total bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on additional Portland vs. Los Angeles markets or other eligible wagering opportunities.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, read our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Offers for Existing Users

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for established customers beyond the welcome offer. These ongoing deals can include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions tied to games like Portland vs. Los Angeles. To discover what's currently available, check the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where you'll find updated offers refreshed throughout the week.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.