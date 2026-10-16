FanDuel Promo Code for Rays vs. Guardians Game 4: Claim Up to $350 in Bonus Bets

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

The Cleveland Guardians hold a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, Oct. 16. New bettors can take advantage of a $350 bonus bet offer with a FanDuel promo code while betting on this pivotal matchup. Check out sportsbook promos to compare other welcome offers available today.

How the FanDuel Promo Code Works for Rays vs. Guardians Game 4

The FanDuel promo code offer grants new users up to $350 in bonus bets, and no FanDuel promo code is required to claim it. Here's how the promotion works: place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any betting market, and FanDuel will issue $50 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses. Repeat this process for five consecutive days to maximize the full $350 bonus.

The key terms and conditions include:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, including Rays vs. Guardians Game 4.

Receive $50 in bonus bets after your first wager, regardless of the outcome.

Repeat daily wagers for five days to earn the full $350 bonus.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

If you place a $5 bet on the Guardians to win Game 4 and your selection wins, you'll receive your $50 bonus bets to use on future wagers. If your bet loses, you'll still get the $50 bonus bets, allowing you to continue betting on the remainder of the ALCS without additional deposits. This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to Claim Your FanDuel Sign-Up Bonus for This Game

Follow these steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus and start betting on Rays vs. Guardians Game 4:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete the registration process by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum deposit of $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the available betting markets for Rays vs. Guardians Game 4. Place your first qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market for this matchup. FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account immediately after your bet settles. Repeat this process for the next four days to accumulate the full $350 in bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on any eligible wager within the seven-day expiration window.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Codes and Offers

FanDuel regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers beyond the initial welcome bonus. Once you've claimed your sign-up bonus, explore the Promotions section within the FanDuel Sportsbook app to discover daily boosts, parlay bonuses, and other limited-time offers. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss valuable opportunities to enhance your betting experience throughout the ALCS and beyond.

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