FanDuel Promo Code: Get $1,000 in Bonus Bets Starting With Bets on MLB or WNBA



Tuesday, Aug. 18 brings a loaded slate of baseball and basketball action, and we can help you make the most of it. New customers can claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets when signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook. Whether you're eyeing Yankees-Orioles or the Fever-Tempo matchup, this sportsbook promos offer gives you extra funds to explore the full slate.

21+ (18+ D.C.) Opt in req. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. Select US states only. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for MLB and WNBA

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no code to claim. Instead, you'll earn bonus bets by meeting simple daily wagering requirements over five consecutive days. Here's what you need to know about this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer:

Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you complete a $5 wager.

Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token on games like Yankees-Orioles or Fever-Tempo.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $200 per day.

Let's say you place a $50 bet on the Yankees to beat the Orioles using your first reset token. If that bet loses, you'll get $50 in bonus bets credited to your account. Win the bet, and you keep your winnings outright. Over five days, you can earn up to $1,000 in total bonus bets by using all your tokens strategically across the MLB and WNBA slate.

The FanDuel sign-up bonus applies to new customers only, and bonus bets expire within a set timeframe after they're awarded. You'll need to complete a one-time playthrough requirement before withdrawing any winnings. This offer is perfect for exploring everything from divisional matchups like Blue Jays-Rays to the star power of Dodgers-Rockies at Coors Field.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer

Signing up and placing your first wager on Tuesday's slate takes just a few minutes.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account with your personal information. Deposit at least $5 into your account using your preferred payment method. Place a $5 wager on any betting market on Aug. 18, whether that's a moneyline on Yankees-Orioles or a prop bet on the Fever-Tempo game. Receive your first bet reset token immediately after your wager settles. Repeat this process for four more consecutive days to earn up to five tokens and $1,000 in potential bonus bets. Use each token to place bets between $1 and $200, and collect bonus bets if those bets lose.

For more details on how FanDuel Sportsbook operates, check out our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel promo codes and bonuses for existing users

FanDuel doesn't stop rewarding players after the welcome bonus. The sportsbook regularly rolls out additional bonuses, boosts, and special promotions for existing customers throughout the year. You'll find these ongoing offers by opening the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promotions tab, where new deals appear regularly based on upcoming games and sports events.

These promotions might include odds boosts on specific matchups, parlay bonuses, or deposit matches on certain days. Checking the Promotions section before placing bets on games like Braves-Twins or Cardinals-Reds ensures you're maximizing your value with every wager. Staying active on the app keeps you informed about limited-time FanDuel promo codes that can enhance your overall betting experience.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.