FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus Bets for Eagles vs. Commanders Sunday Night Football

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for three consecutive days to get up to $150 in bonus bets.

New bettors can earn up to $150 in bonus bets ahead of Eagles vs. Commanders on Nov. 1. The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim, and you can use your bonus bets on this matchup or any other sports event. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Eagles vs. Commanders

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer gives new customers up to $150 in bonus bets over seven consecutive days. You don't need a code to activate this promotion. Instead, you'll place a $5 qualifying wager each day for three consecutive days to earn $50 in bonus bets per day.

Here's how it works: Place a $5 bet on any market for Eagles vs. Commanders on day one. Whether your wager wins or loses, FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours. Repeat this process for the next two days to unlock the full $150 bonus. If you skip a day during the promotional period, you'll forfeit the bonus for that day.

Your bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued, so use them quickly on upcoming games or events. The bonus stake itself is not returned if your bet wins. Here are the key terms:

Minimum qualifying wager of $5 per day for three consecutive days.

$50 in bonus bets issued daily within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

Bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

Qualifying wagers cannot use bonus funds, profit boosts, or be cashed out.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Sunday night's game

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Eagles vs. Commanders with your bonus bets:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum deposit of $5 using your preferred banking method. Browse the available betting markets and place a $5 qualifying wager on any game, including Eagles vs. Commanders. Your first $50 in bonus bets will be credited within 72 hours, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. Repeat steps three and four for the next two consecutive days to earn the full $150 bonus. Use your bonus bets on Eagles vs. Commanders or any other eligible market before they expire.

For more details on FanDuel's features and betting options, check out our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers for existing users

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for players who already have accounts. These offers change frequently and cover everything from profit boosts to parlay specials. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and head to the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active deals tailored to your preferences.

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