FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus Bets for Eagles vs. Commanders Sunday Night Football
New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for three consecutive days to get up to $150 in bonus bets.
New bettors can earn up to $150 in bonus bets ahead of Eagles vs. Commanders on Nov. 1. The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim, and you can use your bonus bets on this matchup or any other sports event. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Eagles vs. Commanders
The FanDuel promo code welcome offer gives new customers up to $150 in bonus bets over seven consecutive days. You don't need a code to activate this promotion. Instead, you'll place a $5 qualifying wager each day for three consecutive days to earn $50 in bonus bets per day.
Here's how it works: Place a $5 bet on any market for Eagles vs. Commanders on day one. Whether your wager wins or loses, FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours. Repeat this process for the next two days to unlock the full $150 bonus. If you skip a day during the promotional period, you'll forfeit the bonus for that day.
Your bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued, so use them quickly on upcoming games or events. The bonus stake itself is not returned if your bet wins. Here are the key terms:
- Minimum qualifying wager of $5 per day for three consecutive days.
- $50 in bonus bets issued daily within 72 hours of your wager settling.
- Bonus bets valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.
- Bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.
- Qualifying wagers cannot use bonus funds, profit boosts, or be cashed out.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Sunday night's game
Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Eagles vs. Commanders with your bonus bets:
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity.
- Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum deposit of $5 using your preferred banking method.
- Browse the available betting markets and place a $5 qualifying wager on any game, including Eagles vs. Commanders.
- Your first $50 in bonus bets will be credited within 72 hours, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.
- Repeat steps three and four for the next two consecutive days to earn the full $150 bonus.
- Use your bonus bets on Eagles vs. Commanders or any other eligible market before they expire.
For more details on FanDuel's features and betting options, check out our full FanDuel review.
Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers for existing users
FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for players who already have accounts. These offers change frequently and cover everything from profit boosts to parlay specials. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and head to the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active deals tailored to your preferences.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Kyle is a prediction markets specialist at Sports Illustrated, where he delivers clear, unbiased platform reviews and insightful trading content to help new and experienced traders make informed decisions. His goal is to give SI readers the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving prediction market industry with confidence. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His journalism experience helps him approach prediction market coverage with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. Kyle regularly trades sports prediction markets, primarily in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer. Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are among the platforms he uses most, giving him firsthand experience with different market structures, trading tools, and app navigation. His previous experience with traditional sports betting also gives him perspective on how prediction markets compare with sportsbooks and how the two products differ for sports fans. For Kyle, sports trading adds another layer of engagement to the games he already enjoys watching, combining his interest in sports with research, market analysis, and strategic decision-making.
Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a sports betting specialist at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.