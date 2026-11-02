FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Monday Night Football, NBA Games

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for three consecutive days to get up to $150 in bonus bets.

Get up to $150 in bonus bets with a FanDuel promo code offer when you bet on Monday Night Football and the NBA slate on Nov. 2. We've rounded up everything you need to know about this welcome offer and how to claim it before the Bears take on the Seahawks and 15 NBA games tip off. Check out our guide to sportsbook promos for more opportunities.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Monday Night Football and NBA games

New customers can earn up to $150 in bonus bets with a FanDuel promo code when they meet the qualifying requirements. No code is required to unlock this offer. Instead, you'll need to place a $5 qualifying wager each day for three consecutive days to earn $50 in bonus bets per day.

Here's how it works: Place your first $5 bet on any market Monday, Nov. 2, whether it's a Bears-Seahawks prop or an NBA game. If your wager wins or loses, FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours. Repeat this process on the following two days to maximize your bonus bets up to $150 total.

The terms and conditions you should know include:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after your wager settles, regardless of outcome.

Repeat daily wagers for the next two consecutive days to earn up to $150 in bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

Your bonus bets are valid for seven days after FanDuel issues them, so use them quickly on additional Monday Night Football bets, NBA matchups, or other sports. If you don't place a qualifying bet during your promotional period, the bonus for that day will be voided.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Monday Night Football and NBA action

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on the Bears-Seahawks matchup and NBA games on Nov. 2:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete your account registration. Verify your identity and location to activate your account. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred banking method. Browse the available betting markets for Monday Night Football or the 15-game NBA slate. Place your first $5 qualifying wager on any market, such as a Bears-Seahawks spread or an NBA game total. Receive $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after your wager settles. Repeat steps four through six for the next two consecutive days to earn up to $150 in bonus bets.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers for existing customers

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for its existing customer base beyond the welcome offer. These ongoing bonuses change frequently and cover everything from profit boosts to parlay specials. To discover what promotions are currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and visit the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active offers tailored to your account.

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