FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus Bets for Makhachev vs. Machado Garry, UFC 330

21+ (18+ D.C.) Opt in req. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. Select US states only. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

New bettors can claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets with a FanDuel promo code offer available through Aug. 14 when you sign up and bet on UFC 330. Check out other sportsbook promos to compare welcome bonuses across the industry.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for UFC 330

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, new customers simply need to deposit at least $5 and wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days. For UFC 330, you can use day one of this promotion to place your first $5 wager on the Makhachev vs. Machado Garry main event.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

Wager $5 on any market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you complete a $5 wager.

Place a bet between $1 and $200 using each token.

If your token bet loses, you receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $200 per day.

Let's say you place a $50 wager on Makhachev to win at UFC 330 using your first reset token. If that bet loses, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. If your bet wins, the winnings go directly into your account as cash within 72 hours of settlement. You can then complete a one-time playthrough requirement to unlock those winnings.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for UFC 330

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on the Makhachev vs. Machado Garry matchup.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account with your personal information, including date of birth and email address. Deposit at least $5 into your new account. Place a $5 wager on any market for UFC 330 or any other sport to complete day one of the promotion. Receive your first bet reset token and use it on a bet between $1 and $200. Repeat steps three and four for four more consecutive days to earn additional tokens and bonus bets.

For more details on FanDuel's features and betting options, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers

FanDuel regularly rolls out new promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. These offers vary by sport and event, giving you plenty of opportunities to maximize your betting value. You can find all active promotions by opening the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promotions tab, where you'll see daily bonuses, parlay boosts, and sport-specific offers.

Whether you're betting on UFC 330 or other major sporting events, FanDuel's promotional calendar stays busy. Keep checking the Promotions section regularly to catch limited-time offers that match your betting interests.

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