FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Friday's MLB & WNBA Games

21+ (18+ D.C.) Opt in req. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. Select US states only. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

Friday, Aug. 7 brings a loaded slate of baseball and basketball action, and we can help you make the most of it with a $1,000 bonus bet offer . This FanDuel promo code welcome bonus lets new users get started with substantial upside across the 15-game MLB schedule and two WNBA matchups.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Friday's games

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to claim, making it simple to get started. Here's what you need to know about this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Deposit at least $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you complete a $5 wager.

Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token on any game, including Friday's MLB and WNBA action.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $200 per day.

Let's say you use your first token on the Braves-Yankees matchup Friday night. If you place a $50 bet and it loses, you'll get $50 in bonus bets to use on another game from the slate. If that same bet wins, you keep your winnings and can continue building your bankroll across the rest of the weekend.

The beauty of this FanDuel promo code new-user offer is that it spans five days, so Friday's games serve as your starting point. You can target the early Blue Jays-Phillies matchup, the Braves-Yankees headliner, or any of the late-night Dodgers-Diamondbacks and Astros-Padres contests. The WNBA games between Phoenix-Connecticut and Atlanta-Washington also qualify for your daily wagers.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code bonus

Getting your welcome offer set up takes just a few minutes so you can start betting on Friday's action.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account with your personal information. Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your account. Place a $5 wager on any betting market available Friday, Aug. 7, such as a moneyline, spread, or total on any MLB or WNBA game. Receive your first bet reset token after your wager settles. Use your token to place a bet between $1 and $200 on another game from the slate. Repeat this process for the next four days to earn up to $1,000 in total bonus bets.

For a complete breakdown of everything FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses

FanDuel regularly rolls out additional promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. These offers change frequently and cover everything from specific sports to individual games. To see what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active FanDuel promo codes and bonus opportunities tailored to your interests.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.