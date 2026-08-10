FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for MLB & WNBA Today
21+ (18+ D.C.) Opt in req. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. Select US states only. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Monday's games
The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code at all, making it one of the easiest welcome bonuses to claim. Here's what you need to know about earning bonus bets while betting on Monday's slate:
- Deposit at least $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account.
- Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days, starting with Monday's games.
- Receive a bet reset token for each day you complete a $5 wager.
- Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token on any Monday matchup, from the Red Sox-Blue Jays opener to the late-night Sky-Storm game.
- If your token bet loses, you'll get your stake back as bonus bets, up to $200 per day.
Let's say you use your first token on a Red Sox-Blue Jays moneyline bet for $50. If Boston wins, you keep your winnings as cash. If Toronto pulls off the upset, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets to use on Tuesday's slate or any other available market.
The bonus bets appear in your account within 72 hours of the bet settling, and you'll need to complete a one-time playthrough requirement before withdrawing your winnings. This FanDuel sign-up bonus structure gives you multiple chances to build value across the five-day window, with Monday's games serving as your entry point.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Monday's action
Getting started with your FanDuel sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes, and you'll be ready to bet on Monday's games right away.
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app or visit the website and create your account with your personal information.
- Complete the registration process by providing your date of birth, mailing address, and email address.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your account using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first $5 wager on any betting market available Monday, whether that's a moneyline on the Mets-Braves game, a spread on the Brewers-Padres matchup, or a total on the Royals-Dodgers contest.
- Receive your first bet reset token regardless of whether your wager wins or loses.
- Use your token on a bet between $1 and $200 on any Monday game, and if it loses, you'll get bonus bets back.
- Repeat this process for the next four consecutive days to maximize your bonus bets.
For a deeper dive into FanDuel's features and betting options, check out our full FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing customers
Once you've claimed your welcome bonus and settled into the platform, FanDuel keeps the promotions coming. The sportsbook regularly rolls out daily bonuses, profit boosts, and special event offers that reward both new and returning bettors. You'll find these ongoing FanDuel promo codes and boosts by checking the Promotions tab on the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where the latest deals are always front and center.
Whether you're looking to amplify your bets on high-profile matchups or grab extra value on quieter sports days, FanDuel's promotion calendar stays active throughout the year. Make it a habit to check the Promotions section before placing your bets, and you'll consistently discover new ways to stretch your bankroll across baseball, basketball, and beyond.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.