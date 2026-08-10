FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for MLB & WNBA Today

21+ (18+ D.C.) Opt in req. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. Select US states only. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Monday's games

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code at all, making it one of the easiest welcome bonuses to claim. Here's what you need to know about earning bonus bets while betting on Monday's slate:

Deposit at least $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days, starting with Monday's games.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you complete a $5 wager.

Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token on any Monday matchup, from the Red Sox-Blue Jays opener to the late-night Sky-Storm game.

If your token bet loses, you'll get your stake back as bonus bets, up to $200 per day.

Let's say you use your first token on a Red Sox-Blue Jays moneyline bet for $50. If Boston wins, you keep your winnings as cash. If Toronto pulls off the upset, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets to use on Tuesday's slate or any other available market.

The bonus bets appear in your account within 72 hours of the bet settling, and you'll need to complete a one-time playthrough requirement before withdrawing your winnings. This FanDuel sign-up bonus structure gives you multiple chances to build value across the five-day window, with Monday's games serving as your entry point.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Monday's action

Getting started with your FanDuel sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes, and you'll be ready to bet on Monday's games right away.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app or visit the website and create your account with your personal information. Complete the registration process by providing your date of birth, mailing address, and email address. Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your account using your preferred payment method. Place your first $5 wager on any betting market available Monday, whether that's a moneyline on the Mets-Braves game, a spread on the Brewers-Padres matchup, or a total on the Royals-Dodgers contest. Receive your first bet reset token regardless of whether your wager wins or loses. Use your token on a bet between $1 and $200 on any Monday game, and if it loses, you'll get bonus bets back. Repeat this process for the next four consecutive days to maximize your bonus bets.

For a deeper dive into FanDuel's features and betting options, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing customers

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus and settled into the platform, FanDuel keeps the promotions coming. The sportsbook regularly rolls out daily bonuses, profit boosts, and special event offers that reward both new and returning bettors. You'll find these ongoing FanDuel promo codes and boosts by checking the Promotions tab on the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where the latest deals are always front and center.

Whether you're looking to amplify your bets on high-profile matchups or grab extra value on quieter sports days, FanDuel's promotion calendar stays active throughout the year. Make it a habit to check the Promotions section before placing your bets, and you'll consistently discover new ways to stretch your bankroll across baseball, basketball, and beyond.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.