New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

Looking for a FanDuel promo code for Colts vs. Texans? New users can claim up to $200 in bonus bets on Thursday Night Football, and no code is needed. This is one of the top sportsbook promos available as of Thursday, Nov. 19.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Colts vs. Texans

The good news is that no FanDuel promo code is required to claim this FanDuel sign-up bonus. You just wager $5 or more each day for four consecutive days, and each daily wager triggers a $50 bonus bet. Think of it as a four-quarter game plan for your bankroll.

Your Colts vs. Texans bet at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday counts as day 1. Whether that bet wins or loses, FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling. Then you repeat the $5 wager on each of the next three days to collect the full $200.

Here is how it plays out. Say you bet $5 on the Texans to cover the spread and Houston wins big. You collect your winnings and still get the $50 in bonus bets. Say you back the Colts and Indianapolis falls short. You still get the $50 in bonus bets, so a tough result does not stop you from earning the offer.

Here are the key terms of this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer:

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account and make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, such as Colts vs. Texans.

Receive $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling, win or lose.

Repeat the $5 wager on each of the next three consecutive days to earn the full $200.

If you skip a day, the bonus for that day is voided.

Qualifying wagers cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and they cannot be cashed out.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus bet stake is not returned in any winnings, and bonus bets cannot be withdrawn.

Colts vs. Texans is an AFC South matchup between two teams hoping to salvage their seasons. Houston is 3-6 after a 27-24 loss to Cleveland, and Indianapolis is 3-7 after snapping a five-game skid against Miami. These FanDuel promo codes are not needed here, so you can focus on picking a side.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Colts vs. Texans odds on FanDuel

Here are the current FanDuel odds for Thursday Night Football at 8:15 PM ET:

Moneyline: Colts +570, Texans -800.

Spread: Texans -12.5.

Total: 43.5.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for Colts vs. Texans

Follow these steps to lock in your FanDuel sign-up bonus before Thursday night's kickoff.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your new account. Verify your identity as prompted so your account is ready for betting. Go to the Cashier section, choose your preferred banking option, and deposit at least $5. Find the Colts vs. Texans game and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market. Wait for your bet to settle and look for your $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Place a $5 or larger wager on each of the next three days to earn the remaining bonus bets. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance on eligible wagers.

Want a closer look at the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for Thursday Night Football and beyond

The welcome offer is only the start. FanDuel regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers, and these offers change often depending on the game and the sport.

To see what is available before kickoff, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and check the Promotions section. It is a quick way to find extra value on Colts vs. Texans and the rest of the NFL slate.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.