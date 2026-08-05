FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for MLB & WNBA on Wednesday

21+ (18+ D.C.) Opt in req. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. Select US states only. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 5 brings a full slate of baseball and three compelling WNBA matchups, making it the perfect day to claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets through FanDuel promo code offers. You can use your welcome bonus on any of the day's marquee games, from the Blue Jays-Astros matchup to the Storm-Liberty showdown. Check out available sportsbook promos to maximize your betting power on Aug. 5.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for MLB and WNBA betting

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code at all. Instead, you'll earn bonus bets by wagering $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days, starting with Wednesday's action. Each day you meet this requirement, you'll receive a bet reset token that lets you place a wager between $1 and $200.

Here's how the bonus bets work: if your bet loses, you'll get your stake back as bonus bets, up to $200 per day. For example, if you place a $50 bet on the Cardinals-Yankees game and it loses, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets to use on Thursday's slate. If your bet wins, you keep your winnings and can continue building your bonus bets over the remaining days. The key is consistency: wager $5 daily across the five-day period, and you'll accumulate bonus bets that can reach up to $1,000 total.

The FanDuel sign-up bonus applies to any betting market available on the platform, whether you're backing the Dodgers-Cubs matchup or the Mercury-Dream game. You'll have flexibility in how you use your daily tokens, and any bonus bets you earn will appear in your account within 72 hours of bet settlement. Complete a one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings and start withdrawing.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Wednesday's games

Signing up and placing your first wager takes just a few minutes.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account with your personal information, including date of birth and email address. Deposit at least $5 into your new account to activate your welcome bonus eligibility. Place a $5 wager on any betting market for Wednesday's MLB or WNBA games, such as the Blue Jays-Astros matchup or the Storm-Liberty game. Receive your first bet reset token immediately after your wager settles, regardless of the outcome. Repeat this process for four more consecutive days to accumulate up to $1,000 in bonus bets across the five-day period.

For a complete breakdown of FanDuel's features and betting options, read our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and ongoing offers

FanDuel regularly rolls out bonus opportunities and promotional boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. You'll find these ongoing promotions by navigating to the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where you can discover daily odds boosts, parlay specials, and other limited-time offers. Checking this section regularly ensures you never miss a chance to add value to your bets on future MLB, WNBA, and other sporting events.

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