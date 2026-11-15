FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Patriots vs. Lions in Munich

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

The FanDuel promo code offer gives new users up to $200 in bonus bets when they sign up, and Patriots vs. Lions in Munich is a prime place to start. This deal tops the list of sportsbook promos available on Sunday, Nov. 15.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Patriots vs. Lions

I checked the details myself, and no FanDuel promo code is required to claim this FanDuel sign-up bonus. You simply wager $5 or more each day for four consecutive days, and each daily wager triggers a $50 bonus bet. Your first qualifying wager can land on New England vs. Detroit in Munich, which makes the Patriots-Lions game day 1 of the four-day stretch.

Here are the key terms for this FanDuel promo code new-user offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, such as the Patriots-Lions game.

Win or lose, FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling.

Repeat the $5 daily wager for the next three consecutive days to earn up to $200 in bonus bets. If you skip a day, the bonus for that day is voided.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance, and the bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

Your qualifying wager cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and it cannot be cashed out.

Here is how it plays out with this game. Say you put $5 on the Lions to beat the Patriots. If Detroit wins, you collect your winnings and still get $50 in bonus bets. If New England pulls the upset and your bet loses, you still get the same $50 in bonus bets.

The matchup gives bettors plenty to weigh. The Patriots (5-4) are coming off a 45-27 loss to Green Bay in which they committed four turnovers, and they sit at minus-11 in turnover differential, tied for last in the NFL. The Lions (6-2) have won four straight and have allowed no more than 17 points in each of their last three games.

Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs leads the NFL in touches (211), scrimmage yards (1,132), first downs (55) and touchdowns (11). New England will be thin at running back, with Rhamondre Stevenson dealing with a knee injury and TreVeyon Henderson out. Receiver A.J. Brown (ankle/knee) is uncertain to play.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Patriots vs. Lions odds at FanDuel

Here are the current FanDuel odds for Patriots @ Lions, set for 9:30 AM ET in Munich:

Moneyline: Patriots +128, Lions -152.

Spread: Lions -2.5.

Total: 50.5.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for Patriots vs. Lions

Follow these steps to lock in your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer and bet on the Munich game.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and register for a new account. Verify your identity to qualify for the welcome offer. Go to the Cashier section and make a deposit of at least $5. Find Patriots vs. Lions in Munich and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market. Collect $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after your wager settles. Place a $5 wager on each of the next three days to unlock the full $200 in bonus bets. Use your bonus bets within seven days, and withdraw any winnings once your bonus-bet wagers settle.

Want to learn more about the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promos for existing users after Patriots vs. Lions

The welcome bonus is not the only perk at FanDuel. The sportsbook regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for existing customers, so you can keep adding value long after the Patriots and Lions leave Munich.

Tap the Promotions section in the FanDuel Sportsbook app to see what is live on any given day. Checking in before you place a bet can help you spot extra ways to boost your wagers, and one of those FanDuel promo codes or offers might fit your next pick.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.